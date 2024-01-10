Delta Corp Reports Impact of Higher GST on Q3 Results, Looks Forward to Q4 Revival

Delta Corp, a major player in the gaming and hospitality industry, has reported a significant dip in its financial performance for the October-November quarter. The company attributes this downturn to the newly increased Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Despite the fiscal setback, Delta Corp remains hopeful for a rebound in the upcoming fourth quarter.

Impact of GST on Q3 Results

Delta Corp recently disclosed its third quarter results for the fiscal year. The figures revealed a troubling decline in profits, dropping by 59.3% year-on-year to Rs 34.5 crore. The company received a GST notice from authorities in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, significantly affecting its performance. The total claims related to GST show cause notices are estimated to be around ₹23,000-24,000 crore.

Company’s Stance on GST Notices

Anil Malani, a representative of Delta Corp, voiced the company’s stance on the matter. According to Malani, the company will not undertake any provisions until the GST issue is resolved. This decision indicates the severity of the tax challenge the company faces and its impact on their financial results.

Looking Forward to Q4 Revival

Despite the current financial predicament, Delta Corp remains optimistic. The company is looking forward to a revival in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. This anticipation stems from their belief in the company’s resilience and ability to navigate through these taxing times.