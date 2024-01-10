en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Delta Corp Reports Impact of Higher GST on Q3 Results, Looks Forward to Q4 Revival

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Delta Corp Reports Impact of Higher GST on Q3 Results, Looks Forward to Q4 Revival

Delta Corp, a major player in the gaming and hospitality industry, has reported a significant dip in its financial performance for the October-November quarter. The company attributes this downturn to the newly increased Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Despite the fiscal setback, Delta Corp remains hopeful for a rebound in the upcoming fourth quarter.

Impact of GST on Q3 Results

Delta Corp recently disclosed its third quarter results for the fiscal year. The figures revealed a troubling decline in profits, dropping by 59.3% year-on-year to Rs 34.5 crore. The company received a GST notice from authorities in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, significantly affecting its performance. The total claims related to GST show cause notices are estimated to be around ₹23,000-24,000 crore.

Company’s Stance on GST Notices

Anil Malani, a representative of Delta Corp, voiced the company’s stance on the matter. According to Malani, the company will not undertake any provisions until the GST issue is resolved. This decision indicates the severity of the tax challenge the company faces and its impact on their financial results.

Looking Forward to Q4 Revival

Despite the current financial predicament, Delta Corp remains optimistic. The company is looking forward to a revival in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. This anticipation stems from their belief in the company’s resilience and ability to navigate through these taxing times.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
43 seconds ago
ASUS Unveils AirVision M1 Eyewear at CES 2024: A New Era of Wearable Displays
In a remarkable advancement, ASUS launched the AirVision M1 eyewear at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. This revolutionary device houses a wearable display capable of generating multiple virtual screens, a feature that is set to redefine the boundaries of visual technology. Immersive Experience Redefined At the heart of the AirVision M1 is a 1080p
ASUS Unveils AirVision M1 Eyewear at CES 2024: A New Era of Wearable Displays
Fuel Shortage in Punjab Sparks Unorthodox Solutions and Unrest
18 mins ago
Fuel Shortage in Punjab Sparks Unorthodox Solutions and Unrest
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
24 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
ExxonMobil in Talks with Algeria for Potential Oil and Gas Investments
5 mins ago
ExxonMobil in Talks with Algeria for Potential Oil and Gas Investments
Government Supermarket Inquiry Expected to Delay Consumer Benefits for Over a Year
8 mins ago
Government Supermarket Inquiry Expected to Delay Consumer Benefits for Over a Year
Declining Electricity Demand Puts Spain's Renewable Energy Targets at Risk
17 mins ago
Declining Electricity Demand Puts Spain's Renewable Energy Targets at Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
15 seconds
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
20 seconds
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
59 seconds
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
1 min
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
1 min
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
1 min
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
2 mins
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
2 mins
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
38 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app