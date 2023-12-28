Deloitte Study Highlights High-Potential Talent Dynamics

A recent study conducted by Deloitte has unveiled startling insights about the distribution and management of high-potential employees within organizations. The study indicates that a mere 15% of the workforce is considered to be high-potential talent, defined as employees who possess the capability to function at higher levels than their current roles. This talent pool is predominantly male, with a gender distribution of 34% women and 66% men.

Identification and Management of High-Potential Talent

Despite the critical role that these high-potential employees play in an organization’s growth and success, only 6% of companies formally notify individuals of their high-potential status. This lack of formal recognition raises questions about the efficient utilization and development of this talent pool. However, it is encouraging to note that 62% of organizations have a formal process to manage high-potential individuals, and 18% benchmark their personnel management against industry best practices.

The Life Sciences sector leads in having formal identification methods for high-potential employees, with 71% of companies adopting this approach. The Manufacturing sector follows closely at 65%, while the Services sector trails at 41%. These methods encompass a range of criteria, from managerial feedback and performance evaluation to personality profiling and other assessments.

Development and Retention of High-Potential Employees

When it comes to developing these high-potential personas, 28% of organizations focus more on observable behaviors than on inherent abilities. This focus reflects an understanding of the importance of nurturing the right behaviors for leadership and success.

High-potential employees are the key future leaders of any organization, and managing them involves a three-pronged approach: identification, development, and effectiveness measurement. While the report does not specifically address salary increments, it hints that top talent could receive up to 2.8 times the average increase, with potential hikes of up to 27%. Retention strategies for such talent include educational support and fast-track promotions.

Gender Distribution of High-Potential Employees

At the junior level, women comprise 29% of high-potential employees and at the middle level, they represent 37%. However, the overall representation of white-collar women employees in Indian corporations stands at 20%, indicating a need for more inclusive talent management strategies.

The survey incorporated data from over 150 companies with an average of 2,600 employees and average revenues of Rs 5,340 crore, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the current state of high-potential employee management.