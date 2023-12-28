en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Deloitte Study Highlights High-Potential Talent Dynamics

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:48 am EST
Deloitte Study Highlights High-Potential Talent Dynamics

A recent study conducted by Deloitte has unveiled startling insights about the distribution and management of high-potential employees within organizations. The study indicates that a mere 15% of the workforce is considered to be high-potential talent, defined as employees who possess the capability to function at higher levels than their current roles. This talent pool is predominantly male, with a gender distribution of 34% women and 66% men.

Identification and Management of High-Potential Talent

Despite the critical role that these high-potential employees play in an organization’s growth and success, only 6% of companies formally notify individuals of their high-potential status. This lack of formal recognition raises questions about the efficient utilization and development of this talent pool. However, it is encouraging to note that 62% of organizations have a formal process to manage high-potential individuals, and 18% benchmark their personnel management against industry best practices.

The Life Sciences sector leads in having formal identification methods for high-potential employees, with 71% of companies adopting this approach. The Manufacturing sector follows closely at 65%, while the Services sector trails at 41%. These methods encompass a range of criteria, from managerial feedback and performance evaluation to personality profiling and other assessments.

Development and Retention of High-Potential Employees

When it comes to developing these high-potential personas, 28% of organizations focus more on observable behaviors than on inherent abilities. This focus reflects an understanding of the importance of nurturing the right behaviors for leadership and success.

High-potential employees are the key future leaders of any organization, and managing them involves a three-pronged approach: identification, development, and effectiveness measurement. While the report does not specifically address salary increments, it hints that top talent could receive up to 2.8 times the average increase, with potential hikes of up to 27%. Retention strategies for such talent include educational support and fast-track promotions.

Gender Distribution of High-Potential Employees

At the junior level, women comprise 29% of high-potential employees and at the middle level, they represent 37%. However, the overall representation of white-collar women employees in Indian corporations stands at 20%, indicating a need for more inclusive talent management strategies.

The survey incorporated data from over 150 companies with an average of 2,600 employees and average revenues of Rs 5,340 crore, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the current state of high-potential employee management.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Business Human Rights India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Earns Rs 1,163 Crore from Scrap Sales: Equivalent to Two ISRO Missions Budget

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Markets Conclude 2023 on a High Note with Record Highs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: A Detailed Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

MEA Responds to Dahra Case Verdict; Preparations for Ayodhya Airport I ...
@Business · 3 mins
MEA Responds to Dahra Case Verdict; Preparations for Ayodhya Airport I ...
heart comment 0
Stock Market Hits New Highs: A Look at Today’s Record-breaking Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Stock Market Hits New Highs: A Look at Today's Record-breaking Performance
Neste Oil Refinery Workers Threaten Strike Amid Labor Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

Neste Oil Refinery Workers Threaten Strike Amid Labor Reforms
Unveiling Australia’s Top Christmas Toys of 2023: Innovation, Trends, and Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiling Australia's Top Christmas Toys of 2023: Innovation, Trends, and Safety
Fresh Record Highs for Nifty 50 and Sensex as Gains Extend to Fifth Consecutive Session in Stock Market Today

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fresh Record Highs for Nifty 50 and Sensex as Gains Extend to Fifth Consecutive Session in Stock Market Today
Latest Headlines
World News
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
1 min
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
1 min
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
2 mins
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
3 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
3 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
3 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
3 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
4 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
4 mins
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app