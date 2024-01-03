en English
India

Delhi’s Unauthorized Colonies: Road Widening Initiative Sparks Debate

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stands on the precipice of a transformative urban maneuver. Embarking on a mission to regularize about 1,800 unauthorized colonies in Delhi, the Corporation has initiated the process with road network plans for three colonies: Khirki Extension, East Azad Nagar, and Saroop Nagar Extension.

A Road to Regularization

A road widening initiative, classifying roads into 6m, 9m, and 12m categories, has been proposed as part of the regularization process. The MCD has sought public feedback on these plans until January 30, inviting residents and plot owners of these colonies to contribute land for road widening. This contribution is a prerequisite for the regularization of these colonies, where approximately one-third of Delhi’s population resides.

Funding the Urban Transformation

While the Delhi Development Authority has funded the project till now, future funding remains uncertain due to the MCD’s financial challenges. A new funding clause from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs suggests that the MCD should source at least 20% of project costs from alternative means, adding another layer of complexity to this urban metamorphosis.

Concerns and Roadblocks

Despite the potential benefits of regularization, such as proper housing and amenities, experts and residents have raised concerns about the practicality of the road widening proposal. Many cite an unwillingness to demolish existing structures without adequate compensation. Moreover, the current plans lack provisions for common amenities like parks and schools, focusing instead on road widening and potential floor area ratio (FAR) benefits for residents who provide land.

The final plan awaits approval from the MCD’s standing committee, which currently faces a political and legal stalemate affecting over 150 policy decisions. With this in mind, the road ahead for the regularization of Delhi’s unauthorized colonies remains fraught with uncertainties.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

