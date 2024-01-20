Delhi's Sheesh Mahal to Regain Lost Grandeur: A Six-Month Restoration Directive

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has given the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) a mandate: the restoration of the historic Sheesh Mahal in Shalimar Bagh, North Delhi. This directive follows Saxena's recent visit to the Mughal-era gardens, a landscape that once hosted the coronation of Emperor Aurangzeb.

Restoring History

Commissioned by Akbarbadi Begum, wife of Emperor Shah Jahan, the Sheesh Mahal and its surroundings tell the story of a bygone era. Little of that grandeur remains visible today, save for the monument and vestiges of the water channel leading to the fountain area. The complex's current state, marked by neglect and encroachments, drew sharp criticism from the Lieutenant Governor. His instructions to the DDA involve close coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to rectify this apathy and restore the site to its former glory.

A Six-Month Plan

The restoration project is ambitious. It encompasses not only the Sheesh Mahal but also the sprawling 150-acre gardens that surround it. The plans promise to rejuvenate the water body and green spaces, restore the monuments and water channels, and revamp the walkways. An added feature is the proposed inclusion of a restaurant and public utilities to enhance visitor experience. The timeline given is no less ambitious: six months to complete this transformation.

Immediate Action

But time waits for no one, and neither does Saxena. He has instructed the DDA and ASI to commence cleaning and restoration efforts immediately. This includes the water channel leading to the fountain area and structures in disrepair like an open gym, nursery, and compost plant. All this, while also addressing local concerns about criminal activities within the complex.

The task is clear: to resurrect the Sheesh Mahal and its gardens from the ashes of neglect and transform them into a testament to the grandeur of the Mughal era. The question remains whether the DDA and ASI will rise to the occasion and deliver on this mandate within the stipulated time.