Education

Delhi’s RRTS: A Catalyst for Change in Students’ Lives

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Delhi’s RRTS: A Catalyst for Change in Students’ Lives

In the bustling region of Delhi, the operational Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) is transforming the lives of the common man, especially students. A shining example of this change is Sarjit Singh, a 21-year-old B.Com student from the village of Bhikanpur. The RRTS has significantly eased his commute to Ghaziabad, a journey he undertakes at least four times a week for his education.

Before RRTS: A Journey of Time and Expense

Prior to the introduction of the RRTS, Singh had to spend 40 minutes and Rs 70 for his daily commute. Covering a distance of 13 kilometers, this journey was not only time-consuming but also heavy on the pocket for a student.

RRTS: A Game Changer

However, with the introduction of the RRTS, Singh’s commuting experience has seen a significant improvement. Now, he either cycles or hitches a ride to the Duhai Depot station. From there, he can reach Ghaziabad in less than ten minutes at a cost of Rs 30 one way. This change has resulted in considerable time and cost savings for Singh.

Impact Beyond Commute

The benefits of the RRTS extend beyond the commute for students like Singh. By cutting down travel time and cost, it has allowed them more time for studies and other activities. Furthermore, the reduction in travel expenses has made education more accessible.

The RRTS, thus, is not just a transit system. It is a catalyst for social and economic change, impacting the lives of individuals and shaping the future of the region.

Education India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

