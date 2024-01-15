en English
India

Delhi’s Road Infrastructure to get Major Facelift: Minister Atishi Approves Mission-Mode Project

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Delhi's Road Infrastructure to get Major Facelift: Minister Atishi Approves Mission-Mode Project

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi has given the green light to a mission-driven project aimed at fortifying Delhi’s road infrastructure. The initiative, which puts three crucial roads in the East Zone areas of Kondli and Trilokpuri under the microscope, is geared towards enhancing both the aesthetics and safety of roads in the capital city, putting them on par with global standards.

Revitalizing the Old, Paving the Way for the New

Unlike many road development schemes, this project does not solely focus on the creation of new roadways. Instead, equal emphasis is placed on the refurbishment of older roads, which have often suffered damage due to the installation of pipes and cables. The aim is to breathe new life into these roads, ensuring they are fit for purpose and able to withstand the pressures of the city’s bustling traffic.

Timely Completion and Strict Safety Measures

Minister Atishi has underlined the importance of strict safety measures in the execution of this project, with a view to minimizing disruptions to travelers. She has also directed PWD officials to guarantee the timely completion of the project, echoing the government’s dedication to providing roads that are both long-lasting and visually appealing.

Embracing Modern Techniques for Road Maintenance

In what may be a game-changer for the city’s infrastructure, the initiative will employ state-of-the-art techniques for the maintenance and strengthening of roads. These modern methods will enable the roads to weather heavy traffic and a wide range of weather conditions. Moreover, the project is set to address noise pollution and traffic congestion, with authorities expected to prioritize regular maintenance. A comprehensive assessment of the current condition and needs of the targeted roads was conducted prior to the approval of the project.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

