India

Delhi’s Republic Day Rehearsals Undeterred by Dense Fog

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:14 pm EST
In the heart of Delhi, a city shrouded in a dense fog, a vibrant spectacle emerges – the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade at India Gate. The weather conditions are challenging, with visibility significantly reduced, but the spirit of the participants is undeterred. The preparations for the Republic Day celebrations, marked for January 26th, continue as planned, showcasing the resilience and determination of India’s diverse population.

Braving the Fog: A Display of Resilience

As the cold takes hold of the national capital and parts of north India, Delhi police personnel, Indian Navy personnel, and children are seen rehearsing for the Republic Day parade in dense fog. Despite extreme cold and very dense fog disrupting air and rail travel, affecting over 100 flights in Delhi and delaying 22 trains, the show goes on. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for dense fog and cold wave conditions in various parts of India, indicating that the fog is expected to continue till December 31. Yet, the Republic Day parade rehearsal remains uninterrupted, standing as a symbol of the nation’s unwavering spirit.

Republic Day: Celebrating India’s Cultural Heritage and Military Might

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26th, is a significant national holiday in India that marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The annual parade involves various regiments of the army, navy, and air force, along with their bands, tanks, and weaponry. Traditional dance troupes, floats representing different states, and schoolchildren also participate in the parade, making it a vibrant and colorful display of national pride and unity.

Political Controversy Overshadows Parade Preparations

The preparations for the Republic Day parade, however, are not without controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized the Centre’s decision to exclude Delhi and Punjab from the upcoming parade’s tableau. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleges that the decision is politically motivated and that Delhi wanted to showcase its education and health model at the parade. Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoes this sentiment, calling it an insult to Punjab’s identity. In response, BJP leader Harjeet Grewal insists that tableaus that fail to meet specific criteria are rightfully omitted and urges AAP to disclose the exact reasons for the tableau’s exclusion.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

