Delhi’s Power Demand Hits Record High; Green Energy Meets 60% Needs

On a cold Friday morning, Delhi’s power demand skyrocketed to an unprecedented peak of 5701 MW at 10:49 am, shattering earlier records of 5611 MW and 5559 MW set this January. The city, experiencing its coldest winter with temperatures dipping to a mere 3.9 degrees Celsius, has seen a surge in power demand by over 11 percent since the start of the year.

Tackling Rising Power Demand

Distribution companies BRPL and BYPL have demonstrated their efficiency in meeting the escalating power demands, managing demands of 2484 MW and 1185 MW respectively. Tata Power-DDL also successfully handled its area’s peak power demand, which reached an all-time winter high of 1774 MW.

Green Power to the Rescue

Remarkably, over 60 percent of the BSES area’s power demand, which exceeded 3600 MW, was satisfied by green power sources. This indicates a significant shift towards sustainable energy solutions in response to the city’s surging power needs. To manage the high demand, reliable power supply was ensured through a combination of long-term power agreements and a significant contribution of over 2000 MW from green energy sources.

Delhi’s Energy Mix

The green energy sources include 840 MW from solar power procured through SECI, 540 MW from hydropower, 500 MW from wind power, about 40 MW from waste-to-energy, and approximately 160 MW from rooftop solar installations scattered across Delhi. This diverse energy mix not only caters to the rising power demand but also furthers the city’s commitment to sustainability.

BSES has stepped up its efforts in utilizing advanced forecasting and weather prediction technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to ensure a reliable power supply during periods of high demand. These strategies are instrumental in effectively managing the power demand-supply balance during these peak periods.