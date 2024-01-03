Delhi’s MCD Resumes Operations Amid Improved Air Quality; Joint Task Force to Inspect Coaching Centers

In a recent development, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has recommenced its demolition and sealing operations, which were momentarily suspended owing to anti-pollution measures in the city. Specifically, the MCD has executed 37 demolition and 19 sealing actions over the past 48 hours. These operations were initially suspended following the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan-III (GRAP-III) in December, a strategic move aiming to curb the escalating pollution levels in Delhi.

Resurgence of Enforcement Actions

The revival of the MCD’s enforcement actions comes on the heels of a noticeable improvement in Delhi’s air quality. This marked betterment led to the lifting of restrictions under the GRAP-III, signalling the city’s ongoing efforts to concurrently manage pollution and enforce urban regulations.

Joint Task Force in Action

Concurrently, the Delhi High Court has instructed the MCD and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to establish a Joint Task Force. The main objective of this initiative is to examine and inspect all coaching and teaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar. This task force is mandated to identify infractions and non-compliant aspects concerning public safety and school-going children.

Ensuring Public Safety

Furthermore, the task force is vested with the authority to suggest interim and emergent measures, which include the closure of coaching centres that pose potential hazards. The high court has also directed the swift examination and disposal of applications for inspection and fire safety permits. This judicial directive was a response to a myriad of petitions regarding the unchecked growth of coaching institutes and commercial activities in Mukherjee Nagar, and their failure to comply with fire and public safety norms.