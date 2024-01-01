Delhi’s MCD Reduces Distance Requirement for Meat Shops Near Places of Worship

In a move that has drawn both criticism and applause, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has altered its policy regarding the proximity of meat shops to places of worship. The contentious decision, passed on December 28, 2023, reduces the minimum distance required from 150m to 100m, impacting an estimated 6,000 meat shops within the MCD’s jurisdiction. A private member bill introduced by AAP councillors Sultana Aabad and Amin Malik set the wheels in motion.

Response to Meat Sellers’ Opposition

The decision was a response to widespread opposition from meat sellers, who argued that the prior regulations threatened the survival of their businesses. With the previous 150-metre rule, many feared that a significant portion of the meat shops in densely populated areas like Old Delhi would be forced to shut down. The revised policy aims to mitigate these concerns, offering a lifeline to the many businesses teetering on the brink of closure.

Additional Amendments in the Policy

But the reduction in the minimum distance is not the only change. The revised proposal also includes a drop in the renewal fee for meat shop licenses from ₹7,000 to ₹5,000. This represents a significant financial relief for the shop owners, potentially making the difference between keeping their doors open or closing for good. Furthermore, the penalties for rule violations have also been decreased, and the minimum area requirement for meat shops has been downsized from 60 sq ft to 50 sq ft.

Controversies Surrounding the Revised Policy

Despite these concessions, the MCD’s decision has not been without controversy. The Delhi Meat Merchants Association had previously voiced their opposition to the proposed policy, warning of the potential for increased corruption. They had even threatened legal action if the policy was not revised to their satisfaction. While the changes may have assuaged some of their fears, it remains to be seen whether these adjustments will be enough to quell the brewing storm.