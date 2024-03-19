Delhi's Kathakar Fest Enthralls with Gulzar, Prem Chopra, and Mohit Chauhan's Tales

It was an evening that wove magic through words, as the 17th Kathakar International Storytellers Festival held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi, brought together an illustrious trio - lyricist Gulzar, actor Prem Chopra, and singer Mohit Chauhan. The festival, which took place on March 17, saw these legends sharing lesser-known facets of their journeys, enriching the audience with their experiences and insights.

Advertisment

Gulzar's Creative Anecdotes

Gulzar, in conversation with Mohit Chauhan, took the audience on a journey behind the scenes of his most beloved songs, revealing the intricacies and personal anecdotes that shaped them. Highlighting his collaboration with the late composer RD Burman, he reminisced about the creation of the song 'Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch' from the movie Ghar (1978), and the hesitation around using the word 'badmashiyan', fearing Lata Mangeshkar's objection. However, Mangeshkar embraced the word, adding a new dimension to the song.

Prem Chopra: From Iconic Lines to Life Lessons

Advertisment

Prem Chopra's session was a blend of nostalgia and revelation. Sharing the origin story of his famous dialogue from Bobby (1973), 'Prem... Prem naam hai mera! Prem Chopra!', he delved into the anticipation and eventual acclaim that followed the movie's success. Chopra's anecdotes not only entertained but also offered a glimpse into the film industry's past dynamics and the actor's personal connection to Delhi, the city that shaped his formative years.

Mohit Chauhan's Musical Homage

The festival not only celebrated stories but also the music that accompanies them. Mohit Chauhan, a celebrated singer and co-organizer of the festival alongside his wife Prarthna Gehlot, paid tribute to the musical genius of RD Burman and the lyrical mastery of Gulzar by performing some of their most iconic collaborations. His performances added a melodious layer to the evening, creating a perfect harmony between the spoken word and music.

The Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, by bringing together stalwarts like Gulzar and Prem Chopra, highlighted the timeless appeal of storytelling. Through their narratives, attendees were reminded of the power of words and melodies to connect, evoke, and inspire across generations. As the curtains fell on an unforgettable evening, the stories and songs lingered, leaving a lasting impression of the artistry and heart that defines Indian storytelling.