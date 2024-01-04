en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Delhi’s IGI Airport on Track to Become India’s First Hub Airport

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Delhi’s IGI Airport on Track to Become India’s First Hub Airport

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is poised to become India’s first hub airport, following the initiation of an internal baggage transfer system across its three terminals. This revolutionary system will permit seamless connectivity between domestic and international flights, relieving passengers from the hassle of reclaiming their baggage and checking in again. The initiative emerged from collaborative dialogues between the central government, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and consultancy firm Arthur D Little.

Trials on Track and Early Baggage Store System

Trials for the internal baggage transfer are currently on track, and an early baggage store system is being set up to accommodate connecting flights with layovers. This development is a significant stride towards enhancing passenger convenience and promoting efficient transit at the airport. It also marks a pivotal step in the airport’s transformation into a hub.

Infrastructure Enhancements and Inter-Ministerial Coordination

Plans are in place to establish air trains and subways to connect the terminals more efficiently. These infrastructure upgrades aim to facilitate the rapid transfer of passengers and improve the overall airport experience. The civil aviation ministry is also working in coordination with other ministries to accelerate immigration processes and allocate responsibilities, thereby ensuring a smooth journey for transit passengers.

Strategic Planning and Challenges Ahead

Discussions are underway regarding the strategic planning of routes and slots at the airport, crucial elements for the airport’s successful function as a hub. While industry experts stress the importance of efficient internal connectivity and minimal transfer times, these objectives present a challenge given the involvement of multiple authorities. As of February 2023, a significant proportion of transfer traffic at IGI was domestic to domestic – a contrast to Singapore’s Changi airport, which sees a higher rate of international-to-international transfers.

0
Aviation India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
23 seconds ago
Japan Airlines Expects $104.81M Loss After Plane Collision
Japan Airlines Co (JAL) is grappling with an estimated operating loss of 15 billion yen ($104.81 million) in the aftermath of a tragic collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on January 2nd. The collision involved JAL’s Flight JL516 and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, both of which were on the same runway due to conflicting permissions.
Japan Airlines Expects $104.81M Loss After Plane Collision
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
2 hours ago
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
PSA Airlines Unveils New Maintenance Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
2 hours ago
PSA Airlines Unveils New Maintenance Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Guatemalan Air Force Enhances Capabilities with New Bell 429 Helicopter
36 mins ago
Guatemalan Air Force Enhances Capabilities with New Bell 429 Helicopter
Elliott Aviation Integrates Garmin's Autoland System into King Air B200: A First in Aviation Safety
40 mins ago
Elliott Aviation Integrates Garmin's Autoland System into King Air B200: A First in Aviation Safety
Pilot Unions' Influence on Airline Industry: A Double-Edged Sword?
45 mins ago
Pilot Unions' Influence on Airline Industry: A Double-Edged Sword?
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
32 seconds
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
39 seconds
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
43 seconds
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
2 mins
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
3 mins
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
5 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
5 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
6 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
6 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app