Delhi’s IGI Airport on Track to Become India’s First Hub Airport

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is poised to become India’s first hub airport, following the initiation of an internal baggage transfer system across its three terminals. This revolutionary system will permit seamless connectivity between domestic and international flights, relieving passengers from the hassle of reclaiming their baggage and checking in again. The initiative emerged from collaborative dialogues between the central government, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and consultancy firm Arthur D Little.

Trials on Track and Early Baggage Store System

Trials for the internal baggage transfer are currently on track, and an early baggage store system is being set up to accommodate connecting flights with layovers. This development is a significant stride towards enhancing passenger convenience and promoting efficient transit at the airport. It also marks a pivotal step in the airport’s transformation into a hub.

Infrastructure Enhancements and Inter-Ministerial Coordination

Plans are in place to establish air trains and subways to connect the terminals more efficiently. These infrastructure upgrades aim to facilitate the rapid transfer of passengers and improve the overall airport experience. The civil aviation ministry is also working in coordination with other ministries to accelerate immigration processes and allocate responsibilities, thereby ensuring a smooth journey for transit passengers.

Strategic Planning and Challenges Ahead

Discussions are underway regarding the strategic planning of routes and slots at the airport, crucial elements for the airport’s successful function as a hub. While industry experts stress the importance of efficient internal connectivity and minimal transfer times, these objectives present a challenge given the involvement of multiple authorities. As of February 2023, a significant proportion of transfer traffic at IGI was domestic to domestic – a contrast to Singapore’s Changi airport, which sees a higher rate of international-to-international transfers.