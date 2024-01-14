en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi’s Foggy Predicament: Adverse Weather Diverts Flights and Disrupts City

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Delhi’s Foggy Predicament: Adverse Weather Diverts Flights and Disrupts City

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi’s typically bustling airport came to a near standstill on the early morning of January 14. Adverse weather conditions, including a dense fog that reduced visibility to zero meters in some areas, led to the diversion of seven flights. These flights, originally set to land in Delhi, were rerouted between 4:30 am and 7:30 am to Jaipur and Mumbai, upending travel plans and causing significant disruptions.

Disruptions and Delays

Throughout the city, the fog brought life to a crawl. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued advisories urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution while driving. In addition to the flight diversions, many flights were delayed, leading to a cascade of disruptions in scheduling. The thick fog layer that blanketed North India, especially Delhi, resulted in a freezing Sunday morning, creating hardships for the city’s denizens.

City’s Response to the Cold

With the dipping mercury, Delhi’s night shelters have sprung into action, providing necessary amenities to the homeless. These include blankets and beds to ward off the cold, hot water, and food. While the city grapples with the weather conditions, security is being tightened as preparations are underway for significant upcoming events, including the Gangasagar Mela, a large religious gathering.

International Developments

Meanwhile, significant developments are unfolding on the international stage. Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, is contemplating a cap on the number of international students. The move comes as a response to a burgeoning housing crisis and rising unemployment rates in the country. Back in India, the Indian Army has successfully controlled a forest fire near Dera ki Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a move that prevented potential loss of life and damage to infrastructure.

0
India International Affairs Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, an emblematic harvest festival celebrated with zest in South India, particularly in the state of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring speech. His words not only highlighted the festival’s significance as a symbol of national unity but also resonated with his vision for a developed India
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
29 mins ago
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
29 mins ago
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
20 mins ago
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
21 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
27 mins ago
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
3 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
3 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
7 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
8 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
21 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
23 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
23 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
24 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
24 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app