Delhi’s Foggy Predicament: Adverse Weather Diverts Flights and Disrupts City

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi’s typically bustling airport came to a near standstill on the early morning of January 14. Adverse weather conditions, including a dense fog that reduced visibility to zero meters in some areas, led to the diversion of seven flights. These flights, originally set to land in Delhi, were rerouted between 4:30 am and 7:30 am to Jaipur and Mumbai, upending travel plans and causing significant disruptions.

Disruptions and Delays

Throughout the city, the fog brought life to a crawl. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued advisories urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution while driving. In addition to the flight diversions, many flights were delayed, leading to a cascade of disruptions in scheduling. The thick fog layer that blanketed North India, especially Delhi, resulted in a freezing Sunday morning, creating hardships for the city’s denizens.

City’s Response to the Cold

With the dipping mercury, Delhi’s night shelters have sprung into action, providing necessary amenities to the homeless. These include blankets and beds to ward off the cold, hot water, and food. While the city grapples with the weather conditions, security is being tightened as preparations are underway for significant upcoming events, including the Gangasagar Mela, a large religious gathering.

International Developments

