India

Delhi’s Coldest Day Disrupts Flight Operations Amid Dense Fog

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Delhi, India’s bustling capital, finds itself in the grips of an intense cold spell as it recorded its coldest minimum temperature of the season on Sunday. This sudden plunge in temperature led to a thick blanket of fog engulfing the city, particularly affecting the operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The visibility at the nation’s busiest airport dropped to near zero between 4 am and 10 am, causing severe disruptions in flight schedules.

Flight Operations Grind to a Halt

Typically, at any given hour, IGIA handles approximately 60 flights. However, the dense fog led to a significant drop in this number. During the six-hour period of dense fog, no departures were made from the airport, and only 15 arrivals were recorded. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that this was the longest duration of dense fog recorded in the ongoing winter season. The poor visibility led to the diversion of 10 flights and caused delays for over 100 others.

Airlines Respond to Unprecedented Weather Conditions

Among the most affected was IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest passenger airline. The firm acknowledged the impact of the dense fog on their operations, stating that the extreme weather conditions affected flights throughout the day. Similarly, national carrier Air India faced significant operational challenges, ultimately rescheduling a flight to Vancouver. The airline stepped up to the occasion, providing accommodations for affected passengers. Private carriers Vistara and Akasa Air also reported disruptions and flight cancellations due to the fog. Akasa Air, in particular, had to cancel flights to and from Varanasi.

IMD Issues Alert for Travellers

In response to the ongoing weather conditions, the IMD issued an alert warning of dense fog likely to prevail in northwest India for the next few days. The meteorological department has advised travellers on highways to proceed with caution and suggested halting journeys until the fog reduces in the morning. This severe weather event underscores the need for travellers to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their journeys accordingly in the winter season.

0
India Transportation Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

