Delhi Zoo in Talks for Animal Exchange Programme to Bolster Rhino Conservation

To bolster the dwindling population of the Indian rhinoceros, the National Zoological Park (NZP) in Delhi is initiating an animal exchange programme with the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden. The strategic endeavour involves acquiring a male rhinoceros, a species that has been absent from the Delhi zoo for almost a decade.

Exploring a Mutual Exchange Agreement

The prospective exchange programme will see the Delhi zoo providing a female rhinoceros and potentially a Bengal tigress to the Assam zoo in return for a male rhinoceros. At present, the Delhi zoo houses two female rhinoceroses, Maheshwari and her offspring Anjuna. The last male rhinoceros at the Delhi zoo, Shiva, was relocated from a Mumbai zoo in 2013, but sadly succumbed to cancer a year later.

Expanding the Exchange Programme

Beyond the larger mammals, there is also talk of a bird exchange programme. The Delhi zoo is expected to receive a pied hornbill from the Assam zoo, while offering a macaw in return. This potential exchange not only promotes diversity in the zoological parks but also encourages natural behaviours in these birds, enhancing their overall wellbeing.

Conservation Breeding: A Step Towards Species Preservation

The main motive behind this ambitious exchange programme is the conservation breeding of the Indian rhinoceros. NZP Director Akanksha Mahajan confirmed that discussions with the Assam zoo are proceeding to finalize this initiative. The acquisition of a male rhinoceros is seen as a key strategy in increasing the rhinoceros population and contributing to the conservation efforts of this majestic, yet vulnerable, species.