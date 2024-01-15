en English
Delhi Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Life

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
As the national capital, Delhi, continues to reel under the grip of an intense cold wave, life for its citizens has taken a turn for the challenging. The severe cold, compounded by a blanket of dense fog, has descended over the city, disrupting daily routines and casting a shroud of uncertainty over various sectors.

Flight and Train Operations Hampered

The cold wave’s impact has been felt keenly in the realm of public transportation. The foggy conditions have resulted in poor visibility, hampering the operation of flights and trains alike. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed the delay of over 100 flights, with 10 flights being diverted and several others cancelled. The fog has reduced visibility to a meagre 50 meters, throwing a spanner in the works of the city’s bustling transport network.

Temperature Plummets, Schools Adjust Timings

The temperature in the capital has dipped to a biting 3.5 degrees Celsius. Dense fog has further reduced visibility to a mere 25 meters in some areas. Meanwhile, schools in Delhi have adjusted their class timings in response to the cold wave and the enveloping fog. The city’s younger residents are now starting their school day later, with no classes held before 9 am or past 5 pm.

Health Advisories Issued, IMD Warns of Severe Conditions

As the cold wave persists, authorities have issued health advisories urging residents to stay indoors and wear warm clothing. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of dense to very dense fog conditions across several parts of the country, with visibility dropping to zero in some areas. The IMD has also forecasted a cold wave to severe cold wave in certain parts of the country, underscoring the need for residents to take necessary precautions.

Economic Implications and Measures for Safety

The dense fog and cold wave have not only disrupted daily life but have also posed challenges for businesses that rely on clear weather. Amid these testing times, efforts are being made to ensure safety and minimize inconvenience. Authorities have deployed measures like fog lights and have issued advisories to educate the public on how to stay warm and safe during this period.

India Transportation Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

