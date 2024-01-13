Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles

Delhi’s vehicle owners are sidestepping vehicle scrapping directives in favor of selling or moving their old petrol and diesel vehicles to neighboring cities and states, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2023. The recent fiscal year saw a significant de-registration of vehicles following directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court. These directives mandate the de-registration of diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles over fifteen years old, as part of an effort to combat vehicular pollution.

De-Registration Over Scrapping

Out of the 1.42 crore vehicles registered during 2022-23, nearly 55 lakh were de-registered. However, of these, only 1.4 lakh vehicles were scrapped. A surprising 6 lakh received No-objection Certificates (NOCs) for use elsewhere. A key factor in this trend is the low scrap value compared to the vehicle’s initial cost, leading many owners to opt for selling or re-registering their vehicles in other states.

Initiative Details and Impact

The de-registration initiative, which began in January 2022, provided vehicle owners with several options. These included obtaining an NOC, scrapping at authorized scrapyards, or retrofitting with electric kits. The Delhi government also ran enforcement drives impounding around 14,000 vehicles between April and August last year.

The implementation of these directives and initiatives resulted in a significant decrease in the total number of registered vehicles in Delhi. Numbers fell from over 1.22 crore in 2020-21 to approximately 79 lakh in 2022-23. Interestingly, the handbook also reveals a decrease in the number of registered taxis and an increase in e-rickshaws.

Looking Ahead

While the directives have had a marked impact on the number of vehicles registered in Delhi, it is clear that more needs to be done to encourage vehicle owners to scrap their old vehicles. The current trend of selling or moving vehicles to other states simply shifts the issue of vehicular pollution elsewhere, rather than tackling it head-on. As such, the fight against vehicular pollution continues, with the lessons learned from this initiative likely to shape future strategies.