Delhi University's SOL Partners with Colleges for Offline Classes for Distance Learning Students

In a significant development for distance learning students, the School of Open Learning (SOL), an affiliate of the University of Delhi, has entered into a partnership with about 40-50 Delhi University colleges. As part of this collaboration, offline classes will be held for SOL's distance learning students, starting January 28. This move comes as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SOL and the partnering colleges.

Meeting UGC Guidelines with the Personal Contact Program

The arrangement is aimed at facilitating the Personal Contact Program (PCP) classes, designed in line with the guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Department of Distance and Continuing Education at the University of Delhi will oversee the organization of these PCP classes. The PCP initiative's main beneficiaries will be the nearly four lakh students currently enrolled in SOL's various distance education programs.

Schedule and Structure of the Offline Classes

The offline classes, covering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, will specifically cater to semester I/III/V for undergraduate students and semester II/IV for postgraduate students. The PCP classes are scheduled to run from January 28 to February 25. To ensure transparency and accessibility, SOL has made a comprehensive class schedule available on its official website. Students can also find information about their designated PCP centers on the same platform.

A Boost for Distance Learning Students

This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of distance education. By providing offline classes, SOL and its partner colleges are offering distance learning students a chance to experience a more traditional learning environment, closely aligning their education journey with that of regular college students. This strategic move not only bridges the gap between distance and regular learners but also aligns with the evolving trends in the education sector.