Delhi University’s North Campus Gears Up for Major Development

Delhi University’s north campus is on the cusp of a significant transformation following approval from Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the translocation of 252 trees and the felling of 15 more to pave the way for new academic buildings. The move is integral to the construction plan for a host of facilities, including an interdisciplinary academic and research building, a faculty of technology, an expanded Central Reference Library, and an integrated computer centre. The project not only holds the promise of enhancing the university’s academic capabilities but also aligns with environmental considerations.

Revamping Delhi University’s Infrastructure

The sprawling project covers a 4.88-hectare area and interestingly, it will not be located in a morphological Ridge area or deemed forest, thus addressing and mitigating environmental concerns. To fund this ambitious undertaking, Delhi University relies on the central government, which has agreed to shoulder the entire project cost exceeding Rs 900 crore. The project’s scale and scope are a testament to the central government’s commitment to bolstering the city’s educational infrastructure.

Environmental Impact Mitigation

Although the project necessitates the translocation and felling of trees, Delhi University has devised a comprehensive plan to offset the environmental impact. As part of its environmental responsibility, the university will plant 2,670 saplings, a figure that is ten times the number of affected trees. This initiative will be supplemented with an additional 100 saplings of native species in identified areas of the university. These measures are intended to not only compensate for the loss of green cover but also to enhance the campus’s overall biodiversity.

Legal and Administrative Approvals

The translocation and felling of trees fall under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, which necessitates the Lt Governor’s approval for projects of over one hectare. The approval is a significant step forward for the project, signifying that it aligns with the city’s legal and environmental guidelines. With these clearances, Delhi University’s north campus is poised for a transformation that will redefine its academic landscape while upholding its commitment to environmental preservation.