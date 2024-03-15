Delhi University's GN Saibaba Acquitted After Decade-Long Battle Over Alleged Maoist Ties

Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba, who was arrested on charges of having Maoist links in 2014, was acquitted by the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench after a decade-long legal battle. Saibaba faced challenges including health issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, his lawyer's arrest, and being targeted by spyware. The legal team worked pro bono, faced resource constraints, and struggled with twists and turns in the case, ultimately leading to his release on October 13, 2022.

Challenges and Legal Journey

For Saibaba's defense team, the journey was fraught with challenges, from advocate Surendra Gadling's arrest to Saibaba's health crises and being targeted by Pegasus spyware. Despite these obstacles, the team, led by Nihalsing Rathod, worked tirelessly, often without pay, to navigate the complex legal landscape. The Bombay High Court's decision emphasized that mere access to Maoist ideology does not constitute illegal activity without concrete evidence of involvement in violence or terrorism.

Impact of Technology and Legal Precedents

The case also highlighted the impact of technology on legal proceedings, with Rathod becoming a target of the notorious Pegasus spyware. This, alongside the use of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), underscores the challenges faced by lawyers defending controversial figures. The Bombay High Court's ruling on the importance of valid sanction for prosecution under the UAPA sets a significant legal precedent.

The Road to Acquittal

The legal team's strategy, perseverance, and the Bombay High Court's meticulous examination of the evidence and legal procedures ultimately led to Saibaba's acquittal. The case raises important questions about the use of the UAPA and the rights of individuals accused of having extremist links. Saibaba's release marks a critical moment in the ongoing debate over civil liberties and the rule of law in India.