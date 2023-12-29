Delhi University’s Bhagavad Gita Course Sparks Controversy

In a move that has sparked controversy, Delhi University’s Ramanujan College has mandated a course on the Srimad Bhagavad Gita for both its teaching and non-teaching staff, a decision that has drawn the ire of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF). The course is part of a broader initiative to integrate the Indian Knowledge System into the curriculum and includes studying the Bhagavad Gita and the Vedas. The DTF has, however, criticized the move, labeling it as authoritarian and an illicit coercion, particularly given the ongoing semester examinations.

Mandatory Course Draws Backlash

The course, conducted outside of regular working hours and extending until 6:30 pm, has been challenged by the DTF, alleging that the college’s principal, SP Agarwal, has overstepped his authority by making the course mandatory. The DTF has also contended that such obligatory courses on religious texts contradict the goal of fostering independent and critical thought, viewing it as an imposition of sectarian beliefs.

Ramanujan College’s Response

In response to the uproar, Ramanujan College stated that the course is not compulsory and is designed to sensitize teachers about the Indian knowledge system, aligning with the National Education Policy. The college clarified that the course was not being forced upon anyone and that a nominal fee had been charged with lectures being made free for students.

A Deeper Look at the Controversy

The 20-day course is offered both online and offline. The college principal has defended the decision, stating it is in line with the Indian Knowledge System, leading some teachers to express concern about the propagation of ‘sectarian beliefs’. The DTF has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the mandatory registration, citing the added burden of conducting semester examinations alongside the course. The course is scheduled to run until January 9, exploring the philosophical intricacies and timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

