en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Delhi University’s Bhagavad Gita Course Sparks Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
Delhi University’s Bhagavad Gita Course Sparks Controversy

In a move that has sparked controversy, Delhi University’s Ramanujan College has mandated a course on the Srimad Bhagavad Gita for both its teaching and non-teaching staff, a decision that has drawn the ire of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF). The course is part of a broader initiative to integrate the Indian Knowledge System into the curriculum and includes studying the Bhagavad Gita and the Vedas. The DTF has, however, criticized the move, labeling it as authoritarian and an illicit coercion, particularly given the ongoing semester examinations.

Mandatory Course Draws Backlash

The course, conducted outside of regular working hours and extending until 6:30 pm, has been challenged by the DTF, alleging that the college’s principal, SP Agarwal, has overstepped his authority by making the course mandatory. The DTF has also contended that such obligatory courses on religious texts contradict the goal of fostering independent and critical thought, viewing it as an imposition of sectarian beliefs.

(Read Also: Delhi Mayor Suspends Four BJP Councillors Following Ruckus at MCD Meeting)

Ramanujan College’s Response

In response to the uproar, Ramanujan College stated that the course is not compulsory and is designed to sensitize teachers about the Indian knowledge system, aligning with the National Education Policy. The college clarified that the course was not being forced upon anyone and that a nominal fee had been charged with lectures being made free for students.

(Read Also: Delhi’s Republic Day Rehearsals Undeterred by Dense Fog)

A Deeper Look at the Controversy

The 20-day course is offered both online and offline. The college principal has defended the decision, stating it is in line with the Indian Knowledge System, leading some teachers to express concern about the propagation of ‘sectarian beliefs’. The DTF has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the mandatory registration, citing the added burden of conducting semester examinations alongside the course. The course is scheduled to run until January 9, exploring the philosophical intricacies and timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Read More

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Never Too Late: A Father's Triumph in Education

By Waqas Arain

Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Values, Ethics, and Constructive Discourse in Governance

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform

By BNN Correspondents

VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability

By Salman Khan

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape ...
@Education · 2 hours
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan Students’ Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Students' Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier
Uganda’s President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocational Training

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocational Training
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand’s Smoke-Free Goals

By Mazhar Abbas

Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription

By Geeta Pillai

Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
5 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
9 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
15 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
15 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
23 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
23 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
25 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
36 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
58 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app