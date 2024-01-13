en English
Delhi University Enhances Security Measures Following IIT-Delhi Incident

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Delhi University Enhances Security Measures Following IIT-Delhi Incident

Delhi University administration, in a recent directive, has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras outside women’s washrooms and changing rooms during events. This move comes as a direct response to an incident at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) where a number of women were surreptitiously filmed. The new security measure is aimed at bolstering the safety and privacy of women attending university events.

Reacting to the IIT-Delhi Incident

Last October, a shocking incident took place at IIT-Delhi’s annual fest. Around ten students from Bharti College found themselves the unwitting subjects of covert filming while they were changing. The incident led to the arrest of a contractual sweeper and sparked a significant outcry for improved security measures at university events.

Enhanced Security Guidelines

In response to the incident, Delhi University has set out a series of new security guidelines. These measures include assessments of boundary walls, installation of low concertina wires, a centralized public announcement system, advanced security liaison meetings before events, and restrictions on the number of students at fests. These steps are designed to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future and to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Additional Safety Measures

Furthermore, the guidelines call for checks on stage structural stability, hiring of metallic detectors, and improvements in lighting. In an attempt to regulate event entry, the university has mandated the use of Google Forms, with copies of the applications to be submitted to the police and other relevant departments. This step aims to monitor the crowd and maintain a record of all attendees for enhanced security.

Education India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

