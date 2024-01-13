en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi Transport Minister Rides Metro to Office, Champions Public Transport

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Delhi Transport Minister Rides Metro to Office, Champions Public Transport

Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, made a statement without uttering a word when he chose to commute via the Delhi Metro to his office on January 10, 2024. As part of an initiative to promote the use of public transport, Gahlot’s journey began at the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station on the Grey Line, terminating at the Indraprastha Metro station, a stone’s throw away from the Delhi Secretariat.

Impressions on the Commute

Throughout his journey, Gahlot had only commendations for the Delhi Metro service, stressing the importance of public transport in achieving a sustainable and congestion-free city. His words serve as a ringing endorsement to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) efforts to provide a viable and efficient alternative to private vehicle usage.

The Grey Line and its Significance

The Minister’s journey took place on the Grey Line, a significant corridor within the Delhi Metro network. Inaugurated on September 18, 2021, the Grey Line was extended to the Najafgarh Station on October 4, 2019. Despite its relatively short span of 4.9 km, it plays a crucial role in connecting areas otherwise underserved by public transport. The Grey Line records an average daily ridership of 18,859.

Delhi Metro: The Lifeline of the Capital

The entire Delhi Metro network is nothing short of an arterial lifeline in the capital’s public transportation system. It now covers about 392.44 km with 288 stations and serves an average of 30 lakh commuters daily. With a network of this scale and importance, the DMRC’s role in mitigating traffic congestion and reducing environmental impact cannot be overstated.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
47 seconds ago
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
In a recent incident that underscores the importance of vigilance on the road, a father and son in Kerala, India, had a narrow escape from a potentially fatal accident. The event, which was captured on CCTV and subsequently reported on YouTube by Prayteek Singh, involved a Nissan Micra that lost control on a curved road
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
Odisha Girl Reunites with Mother After a Decade-long Separation
3 mins ago
Odisha Girl Reunites with Mother After a Decade-long Separation
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates Pongal with Anticipation for Ram Mandir Consecration
4 mins ago
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates Pongal with Anticipation for Ram Mandir Consecration
Traffic Police Officer Assaulted in Thane Over Parking Dispute
2 mins ago
Traffic Police Officer Assaulted in Thane Over Parking Dispute
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan: Pongal Celebration, Puducherry Recovery, and Women Empowerment
2 mins ago
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan: Pongal Celebration, Puducherry Recovery, and Women Empowerment
Security Breach at Tirumala: Drone Operated in No-Fly Zone
3 mins ago
Security Breach at Tirumala: Drone Operated in No-Fly Zone
Latest Headlines
World News
Recent Outcomes of Girls' High School Basketball Games
42 seconds
Recent Outcomes of Girls' High School Basketball Games
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
2 mins
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
3 mins
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
4 mins
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
4 mins
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
4 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
5 mins
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app