Delhi Transport Minister Rides Metro to Office, Champions Public Transport

Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, made a statement without uttering a word when he chose to commute via the Delhi Metro to his office on January 10, 2024. As part of an initiative to promote the use of public transport, Gahlot’s journey began at the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station on the Grey Line, terminating at the Indraprastha Metro station, a stone’s throw away from the Delhi Secretariat.

Impressions on the Commute

Throughout his journey, Gahlot had only commendations for the Delhi Metro service, stressing the importance of public transport in achieving a sustainable and congestion-free city. His words serve as a ringing endorsement to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) efforts to provide a viable and efficient alternative to private vehicle usage.

The Grey Line and its Significance

The Minister’s journey took place on the Grey Line, a significant corridor within the Delhi Metro network. Inaugurated on September 18, 2021, the Grey Line was extended to the Najafgarh Station on October 4, 2019. Despite its relatively short span of 4.9 km, it plays a crucial role in connecting areas otherwise underserved by public transport. The Grey Line records an average daily ridership of 18,859.

Delhi Metro: The Lifeline of the Capital

The entire Delhi Metro network is nothing short of an arterial lifeline in the capital’s public transportation system. It now covers about 392.44 km with 288 stations and serves an average of 30 lakh commuters daily. With a network of this scale and importance, the DMRC’s role in mitigating traffic congestion and reducing environmental impact cannot be overstated.