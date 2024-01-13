Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Commends Metro Efficiency After Commute

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took a ride on the Delhi Metro, traveling from Dhansa Stand Metro Station to IP Metro Station, on January 12, 2024. The journey served dual purposes – to encourage the use of public transportation and to gain firsthand insight into the experiences of daily commuters.

A Journey Commenced

Gahlot’s journey on the Metro began at the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station on the Grey Line. This station, inaugurated on September 18, 2021, has since seen an average daily ridership of 18,859. From there, he traveled to the Indraprastha Metro Station, engaging with passengers along the way and seeking their feedback on the Metro service.

Interactions and Insights

Throughout his commute, Gahlot interacted with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), gathering insights into the functioning of the network. The Delhi Metro network is an extensive one, spanning approximately 392.44 km and encompassing 288 stations, with an average daily ridership of 30 lakhs.

Minister’s Metro Praise

Gahlot took to social media to share his Metro journey, showcasing the efficiency of the system and the convenience it offered by allowing him to bypass Delhi’s notorious traffic. He underscored the importance of choosing public transport for a sustainable, congestion-free city and lauded the DMRC for their excellent service. His posts, complete with images of his journey and particularly highlighting the interchange at Dwarka, were shared by the DMRC’s official social media account, spreading the positive message even further.