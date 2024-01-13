en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Commends Metro Efficiency After Commute

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Commends Metro Efficiency After Commute

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took a ride on the Delhi Metro, traveling from Dhansa Stand Metro Station to IP Metro Station, on January 12, 2024. The journey served dual purposes – to encourage the use of public transportation and to gain firsthand insight into the experiences of daily commuters.

A Journey Commenced

Gahlot’s journey on the Metro began at the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station on the Grey Line. This station, inaugurated on September 18, 2021, has since seen an average daily ridership of 18,859. From there, he traveled to the Indraprastha Metro Station, engaging with passengers along the way and seeking their feedback on the Metro service.

Interactions and Insights

Throughout his commute, Gahlot interacted with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), gathering insights into the functioning of the network. The Delhi Metro network is an extensive one, spanning approximately 392.44 km and encompassing 288 stations, with an average daily ridership of 30 lakhs.

Minister’s Metro Praise

Gahlot took to social media to share his Metro journey, showcasing the efficiency of the system and the convenience it offered by allowing him to bypass Delhi’s notorious traffic. He underscored the importance of choosing public transport for a sustainable, congestion-free city and lauded the DMRC for their excellent service. His posts, complete with images of his journey and particularly highlighting the interchange at Dwarka, were shared by the DMRC’s official social media account, spreading the positive message even further.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
19 seconds ago
Mambakkam - Medavakkam Road Junction in Dire Need of Overhaul
The junction at Mambakkam – Medavakkam Road, a critical intersection connecting Babu Nagar Third Main Road and Annai Kasturba Gandhi Street, is now a nightmare for commuters. The road resembles a lunar landscape with crater-like formations, a result of constant heavy traffic and inept repair measures. The situation worsened after traffic was diverted from Perumbakkam
Mambakkam - Medavakkam Road Junction in Dire Need of Overhaul
Kachchhi Kharek: Kutch's Legacy Date Variety Earns GI Tag
3 mins ago
Kachchhi Kharek: Kutch's Legacy Date Variety Earns GI Tag
Telangana Government Takes Proactive Steps to Appoint University Vice-Chancellors
3 mins ago
Telangana Government Takes Proactive Steps to Appoint University Vice-Chancellors
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
2 mins ago
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
Body of Former Model Divya Pahuja Found in Haryana Following Accused's Confession
2 mins ago
Body of Former Model Divya Pahuja Found in Haryana Following Accused's Confession
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
2 mins ago
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Latest Headlines
World News
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
16 seconds
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
23 seconds
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
35 seconds
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
45 seconds
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
54 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
1 min
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
2 mins
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
2 mins
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
2 mins
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
59 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app