en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi Traffic Police Harness Technology and Community Engagement for Improved Traffic Management

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Delhi Traffic Police Harness Technology and Community Engagement for Improved Traffic Management

In a progressive move, the Delhi Traffic Police has initiated a series of measures to alleviate traffic woes in India’s capital. The robust system and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been put in place with the primary aim of enhancing road safety and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

Technology at the Forefront

At the heart of this initiative is the deployment of advanced technology. The authorities have introduced a smart traffic management system to monitor and manage traffic in real-time. The Delhi government is investing in the installation of Artificial Intelligence-based cameras to detect traffic violations and strengthen enforcement. This project, estimated to cost Rs 20 crore, is a testament to the city’s commitment to leverage technology for public safety.

Integrated Traffic Enforcement Management System

Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police are deploying an Integrated Traffic Enforcement Management System (ITMS) across the city. This system, equipped with advanced AI-based video analytics technology, aims to reduce accidents and fatalities. The ITMS will provide various traffic violation detection use cases using AI and deep learning-based technology. Additionally, it will serve as a decision support system to make city roads safer and less congested for both motorists and pedestrians. The system also includes an automated violation detection and ticket generation process based on the ANPR conversion and violation detection confidence level.

Community Engagement and Collaboration

Alongside technological advancements, the Delhi Traffic Police are also focusing on community engagement. By maintaining an active presence on social media, they are reaching out to the public, delivering real-time traffic updates and safety tips. This participatory approach to traffic management fosters a more informed community and encourages adherence to traffic rules. Additionally, the police force is working in sync with towing services to promptly clear vehicles causing obstructions, further ensuring smooth traffic flow.

The collective impact of these measures is expected to not only reduce traffic congestion and prevent accidents but also improve overall transportation efficacy in the city. The Delhi Traffic Police’s initiative marks a significant stride in urban traffic management, setting a promising precedent for other metropolises.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration
In an unprecedented move, the Puri police have ramped up security measures in the highly revered pilgrim town of Puri. This initiative comes in anticipation of the grand inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project scheduled for January 17, 2024. 135 facial recognition CCTV cameras have been meticulously installed throughout the area, forming an extensive surveillance
Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration
Delhi's Narela Sub-city Transforms into an Education Hub
6 mins ago
Delhi's Narela Sub-city Transforms into an Education Hub
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers
8 mins ago
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
5 mins ago
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
5 mins ago
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Campaign Against Fox-Use in Traditional Events
5 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Campaign Against Fox-Use in Traditional Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
7 seconds
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
34 seconds
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
3 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
3 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
4 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
4 mins
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
5 mins
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
5 mins
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
5 mins
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app