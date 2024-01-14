en English
India

Delhi to Witness Major Road Repair and Resurfacing: A Boost for City’s Infrastructure

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
In a move to improve the state of infrastructure and enhance connectivity in the capital city, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has announced the repair and resurfacing of four major roads. The list includes Vikas Marg, the stretch from Akshardham temple to Noida Link Road, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, and Narwana Road, three of which are critical passageways in East Delhi.

Long-Awaited Repairs

The road from Akshardham temple to Noida Link Road has been in a state of disrepair for a prolonged period. This stretch was subject to only temporary fixes during the G20 summit last year, primarily intended to facilitate the movement of foreign dignitaries. Similarly, Narwana Road, which serves as a crucial link to bustling areas such as Laxmi Nagar and Mayur Vihar, has been plagued with uneven surfaces and fissures, necessitating a complete overhaul.

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Another significant road due for maintenance is Vikas Marg, a major artery known for its heavy commuter traffic, connecting regions like ITO, Rajghat, and Sarai Kale Khan. This road, which features a bridge across the Yamuna River, requires attention due to the development of gaps in its extension joints. The fourth road on the PWD’s list, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, forms a vital link to Dwarka and Gurgaon. Though announced for repairs in March of the preceding year, the tender process for this route has only recently been initiated.

Funding and Aesthetic Improvements

The PWD’s maintenance efforts had been stalled due to financial constraints. However, the situation improved with the Delhi government’s allocation of funds for road resurfacing in December 2023 as part of the revised budget estimates. The proposed repair work extends beyond functional improvements and includes aesthetic enhancements such as lane marking, whitewashing of walls, painting of kerbstones, and augmenting the greenery along the roads.

India Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

