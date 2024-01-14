en English
Education

Delhi Schools to Resume Physical Classes Amidst Dense Fog

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
Delhi Schools to Resume Physical Classes Amidst Dense Fog

After an extended winter break, Delhi schools are preparing to usher students back through their doors for physical classes from January 15. The decision, a response to the severe cold wave sweeping the region, was announced by Delhi’s Education Minister, Atishi. However, the city’s foggy conditions have prompted a mandate that no school can commence classes before 9 am and all must wrap up by 5 pm. This directive applies to all schools within Delhi’s borders, including those operating on double shifts.

Adjusting to the Weather’s Whims

Delhi’s chill has deepened considerably this season, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, marking it the coldest morning yet. The IMD forecasts suggest that the dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to persist for more than two days, with visibility dropping to zero meters at the Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5 am. This has been the longest duration of dense fog experienced this season.

Back to School, with Precautions

The decision to extend the winter break to January 12 was specifically for students from nursery to class 5. Now, with the reopening, both teaching and non-teaching staff are required to resume their duties as per the usual schedule. The authorities are clear: the safety of the students is paramount, and their education must not come at the risk of their health.

Weathering the Cold Wave

Delhi’s weather has always been a topic of heated discussion, and this season is no exception. With the temperature dropping and the fog thickening, life in the city has inevitably slowed down. But as always, Delhi is poised to weather the storm, or rather the cold wave, and emerge with resilience. As the city’s schools prepare to reopen, they do so with caution, keeping the best interests of their students at heart.

Education India Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

