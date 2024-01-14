en English
Education

Delhi Schools to Reopen with Adjusted Timings Amid Cold Wave and ‘Severe’ Air Quality

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Delhi Schools to Reopen with Adjusted Timings Amid Cold Wave and ‘Severe’ Air Quality

In response to the extreme cold wave conditions in Delhi, schools are set to reopen with adjusted timings. An order has been issued by the government indicating that no school will commence before 9:00 am and all must close by 5:00 pm. This decision is rooted in the intent to shield students from the severe cold, particularly prevalent during the early morning hours.

Impact of Weather Conditions

Delhi is currently grappling with cold wave conditions, witnessing a sharp drop in temperature to 3.5 degrees Celsius, significantly below the season’s average. This frigid weather is further exacerbated by a dense fog that has enveloped the city, leading to a noticeable deterioration in air quality, pushing it into the ‘severe’ category.

Addressing Pollution: Enforcement of GRAP Stage-III

In light of the dire air quality, the Centre has rolled out Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This includes a suspension of operations at stone crushers and mining activities. Furthermore, a stern prohibition has been placed on construction and demolition work, with exceptions only permitted for certain projects.

School Reopening Amid Challenging Conditions

The reopening of schools, despite the harsh weather and pollution crisis, is a crucial step forward. The adjusted timings are a measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The extended winter break concludes on January 15, and all teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to report to their duties as usual.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

