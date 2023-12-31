Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

As the clock ticks toward a new year, a formidable security force has descended on Connaught Place, Delhi. The move is part of a broader strategy aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring safety during new year’s celebrations. Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital and a hub for festive gatherings, is expected to attract a sea of revelers, necessitating this preventive measure.

Anticipating Crowds and Potential Threats

Authorities have made this decision foreseeing the high footfall and the propensity for overcrowding, which could spawn security challenges. The presence of a substantial security force is intended not only to deter any unlawful activities but also to manage any eventualities that could spring from the New Year’s festivities. Such a show of force is a typical sight in major cities worldwide during New Year’s Eve, a precautionary step to handle the surge in public gatherings and the associated risks.

Security in Numbers for the National Capital

In total, over 10,000 police personnel from traffic and other units of the Delhi Police will keep the peace during the celebrations. In addition to the central areas, security arrangements have been ramped up at the border regions of the national capital, with additional pickets, barricades, and personnel deployed. These measures aim to tackle any nuisance from people in adjoining states, with which Delhi shares borders.

Stringent Measures to Ensure Smooth Celebrations

Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police have mobilized around 2,500 personnel to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. Approximately 250 teams will be on high alert for drunk driving, a common problem during such celebrations. Traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 PM on New Year’s Eve to prevent congestion and maintain order. Similar security arrangements have been observed in other states, such as Gurugram, Kullu, and Lucknow, reflecting a nationwide effort to ensure a safe and orderly New Year’s celebration.