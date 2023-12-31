en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:21 am EST
Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

As the clock ticks toward a new year, a formidable security force has descended on Connaught Place, Delhi. The move is part of a broader strategy aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring safety during new year’s celebrations. Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital and a hub for festive gatherings, is expected to attract a sea of revelers, necessitating this preventive measure.

Anticipating Crowds and Potential Threats

Authorities have made this decision foreseeing the high footfall and the propensity for overcrowding, which could spawn security challenges. The presence of a substantial security force is intended not only to deter any unlawful activities but also to manage any eventualities that could spring from the New Year’s festivities. Such a show of force is a typical sight in major cities worldwide during New Year’s Eve, a precautionary step to handle the surge in public gatherings and the associated risks.

Security in Numbers for the National Capital

In total, over 10,000 police personnel from traffic and other units of the Delhi Police will keep the peace during the celebrations. In addition to the central areas, security arrangements have been ramped up at the border regions of the national capital, with additional pickets, barricades, and personnel deployed. These measures aim to tackle any nuisance from people in adjoining states, with which Delhi shares borders.

Stringent Measures to Ensure Smooth Celebrations

Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police have mobilized around 2,500 personnel to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. Approximately 250 teams will be on high alert for drunk driving, a common problem during such celebrations. Traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 PM on New Year’s Eve to prevent congestion and maintain order. Similar security arrangements have been observed in other states, such as Gurugram, Kullu, and Lucknow, reflecting a nationwide effort to ensure a safe and orderly New Year’s celebration.

0
India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Desperate Cry for Help: Man Threatens Suicide Atop Mobile Tower

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

By Dil Bar Irshad

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages

By Rafia Tasleem

Haryana Team Embarks on Ambitious Research for Saraswati River Revival ...
@India · 11 mins
Haryana Team Embarks on Ambitious Research for Saraswati River Revival ...
heart comment 0
Shimla’s New Year’s Eve Hotel Occupancy Plummets to 40-Year Low

By Rafia Tasleem

Shimla's New Year's Eve Hotel Occupancy Plummets to 40-Year Low
Swift Response Averts Disaster: Fire at Hotel Sahil in Pune Camp

By Rafia Tasleem

Swift Response Averts Disaster: Fire at Hotel Sahil in Pune Camp
Indian Railways: Charting the Course for Future Growth Amidst Privatization Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Railways: Charting the Course for Future Growth Amidst Privatization Concerns
India’s Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU’s New ESG Standards

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU's New ESG Standards
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
40 seconds
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
2 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
3 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
4 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
7 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
8 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
11 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
11 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
11 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
12 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
12 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
33 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app