Education

Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions

In a significant development, the majority of the 1800 private schools in New Delhi released the first merit lists for pre-primary level admissions on Friday. The selection process was a mix of ‘lucky draws’ and a points-based system, reflecting a trend of intense competition for limited seats at prestigious educational institutions.

High Demand for Limited Seats

Among the institutions that have announced their merit lists, ITL Public School released a list of 61 students culled from a pool of 1200 applications. Similarly, National Victor School, which received 1200 applications for a mere 40 seats, conducted a draw for 80 students to create a waiting list. Other schools like GD Goenka and Somerville School also witnessed a deluge of applications for a relatively small number of seats, reflecting the high demand for quality education in the city.

Admission Timeline and Process

Following the release of the lists, the schools have instructed parents of selected students to pay the requisite fees between January 13 and 15. According to RC Jain of the Delhi State Public School’s Management Association, most of the top schools have already issued their final merit lists and will not be issuing second lists or waiting lists. However, schools with vacant seats may release a second merit list on January 29.

Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections

Adding a layer of social responsibility to the admission process, private schools have reserved 25% of seats for students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. This includes children with disabilities. A separate list will be released for these seats, ensuring that quality education is accessible to all sections of society.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

