Delhi Prepares for New Year’s Eve: Traffic Restrictions and Safety Measures Announced

In an effort to ensure smooth New Year celebrations in the city, Delhi Traffic Police has announced a comprehensive traffic management and safety plan for central Delhi, particularly around the bustling Connaught Place area. The traffic restrictions, which will be in effect from 8 pm on December 31 until the conclusion of the festivities, anticipated to last until midnight of January 2, are part of a major strategy to manage the expected surge in traffic and prevent incidents of drunk driving.

Deployment of Personnel and Teams

To implement these measures, approximately 2,500 officers and 250 dedicated teams will be deployed across the city. The Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav highlighted that traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday. The police force is set to ensure adequate personnel in areas where a high footfall is expected. The teams will be tasked with carrying out strict checks for drunken driving, with alcometres being used to check blood alcohol levels in drivers.

Vehicle Entry and Parking Restrictions

The traffic advisory also states that no public or private vehicles will be allowed in Connaught Place during the stipulated period. Specific checkpoints will be set up to restrict vehicle entry towards Connaught Place, and only vehicles with valid passes will be granted access to the area. Furthermore, in view of the limited parking space, ten parking lots have been designated for those visiting Connaught Place, with spots available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Commuters are also advised to use public transport due to parking restrictions at the India Gate area.

Enhanced Security Measures

The Delhi Police is bolstering security measures by deploying over 10,000 personnel to curb any instances of hooliganism and traffic violations. Officers will work in shifts and target offenses such as drunk driving, speeding, and motorcycle stunts. The police force has urged the public to adhere to traffic rules, avoid drunk driving, and abstain from dangerous driving behaviors. Alongside the Connaught Place area, the police have identified other locations in Delhi where large gatherings are expected and have advised commuters to avoid roads leading to these hotspots.