India

Delhi Police Seek Approval for Polygraph Test in Parliament Security Breach Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Delhi Police Seek Approval for Polygraph Test in Parliament Security Breach Case

In an attempt to unravel the circumstances and possible motivations behind the Parliament Security Breach case, the Delhi Police have sought judicial approval to conduct a polygraph test on the six individuals arrested in relation to the incident. The request signifies not only the gravity of the situation but also the commitment of the authorities to thoroughly probe the case.

Request for a Polygraph Test

The police’s application for the polygraph test was moved before the Additional Sessions Judge, who has posted the matter for January 2, 2024. The accused individuals are currently in police custody till January 5. It was also suggested that, if the polygraph test does not yield the desired results, the police may seek to conduct a Narco test. However, it should be noted that the Supreme Court has ruled that use of Deception Detection Tests (DDT) without consent is unconstitutional.

Understanding the Security Breach

The security breach, which took place in the Lok Sabha on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, involved multiple individuals. It is reported that two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and opened gas canisters, while a man and a woman opened smoke canisters and shouted slogans. One of the accused, identified as Kumawat, was implicated in the destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, with the aim of creating anarchy in the country.

Implications of the Polygraph Test

The polygraph test, if approved, could potentially cast new light on the case. The results of the polygraph tests may provide valuable insights into the breach’s circumstances and possibly lead to further developments in the investigation. The police have stated that the attack was well planned, and are also seeking custodial interrogation to find out the motive behind the attack and any potential associations with enemy countries or terror organizations.

India Law Security
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

