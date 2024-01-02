en English
Delhi Police Pursue Polygraph Test in Parliament Security Breach Case Amid City’s Foggy Morning

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Delhi Police Pursue Polygraph Test in Parliament Security Breach Case Amid City’s Foggy Morning

In a crucial development, Delhi Police filed a request in the Patiala House Court on January 2nd, 2024, to conduct a polygraph test on all six accused in the Parliament Security Breach Case. The court hearing is scheduled for 2:00 PM, with consent forms being provided to the accused for obtaining legal aid counsel. Alongside this, the police have also applied for brain mapping and narcotics tests for two out of the accused six, specifically Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma.

Delhi’s Foggy Morning and its Impact on Train Services

Delhi woke up to a morning shrouded in shallow fog, leading to the delay of as many as 26 trains. Key services such as the Bhopal-Nizamuddin, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani, and Chennai-New Delhi were affected due to this. The fog also dipped visibility levels across the city and is anticipated to keep the day’s temperatures between 7 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi NCR Lifts Ban on Construction and Certain Vehicles

In the wake of slight improvements in the city’s air quality, the ban on construction activities and certain vehicle categories within the Delhi NCR region has been lifted. This decision comes as a relief to many sections of the society affected by the restrictions imposed due to severe air pollution.

Unfortunate Incidents that Marred the Capital

A 54-year-old Sub-inspector, Ram Kishore Sharma, lost his life, and another officer was injured when their patrol vehicle collided with a pickup van in Noida. The van’s driver has been apprehended. In a separate incident, an 11-year-old boy and his uncle drowned in the Agra Canal in Southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area on New Year’s Eve. Search operations for the bodies, involving divers and the NDRF, continue.

Preparations for Republic Day Parade and a Nostalgic Glimpse into Delhi’s Past

As the Republic Day parade on January 26th draws closer, rehearsals have commenced in full swing at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Meanwhile, a look back at Delhi’s history showcases the intriguing cultural significance of Chawri Bazaar. Known in its heyday as the ‘marketplace of beauties’, it offers a glimpse into the past, highlighting the influence of the tawaifs (courtesans) in moulding Delhi’s cultural framework.

India Law Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

