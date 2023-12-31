Delhi Police Fortifies New Year’s Eve Security with Connaught Place Flag March

In light of the forthcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Delhi Police conducted a flag march around Connaught Place, bolstering a sense of security among the public.

The march was a part of a broader security measure devised to manage the large gatherings anticipated during the festivities and prevent potential disruptions.

Heightened Security Measures

Delhi Police has ramped up its security measures, deploying additional personnel at locations where large-scale New Year’s celebrations are expected. Special teams are on the ground to curb reckless and stunt driving, while vigilance is maintained at the city’s border points.

The security strategy also includes working in multiple shifts and deploying women police officers for the safety of women and girls.