en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi Police Fortifies New Year’s Eve Security with Connaught Place Flag March

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:21 am EST
Delhi Police Fortifies New Year’s Eve Security with Connaught Place Flag March

In light of the forthcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Delhi Police conducted a flag march around Connaught Place, bolstering a sense of security among the public.

The march was a part of a broader security measure devised to manage the large gatherings anticipated during the festivities and prevent potential disruptions.

Heightened Security Measures

Delhi Police has ramped up its security measures, deploying additional personnel at locations where large-scale New Year’s celebrations are expected. Special teams are on the ground to curb reckless and stunt driving, while vigilance is maintained at the city’s border points.

The security strategy also includes working in multiple shifts and deploying women police officers for the safety of women and girls.

0
India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' Poster Unveiled: A Tale of Two Timelines

By BNN Correspondents

Taapsee Pannu Shares Experiences of Working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'

By Dil Bar Irshad

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Takes New Year's Eve Stroll on Mall Road

By Dil Bar Irshad

ISRO Gears Up for XPoSat Launch: India's First Mission to Study Black Holes

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassmen ...
@India · 4 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassmen ...
heart comment 0
Rajnath Singh’s Speech Sets the Tone for India’s Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Assam Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
J-K Police Enhances Security, Conducts Checks in Udhampur Ahead of New Year Celebrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

J-K Police Enhances Security, Conducts Checks in Udhampur Ahead of New Year Celebrations
UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024

By Geeta Pillai

UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
1 min
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
3 mins
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
3 mins
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
3 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
7 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
8 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
9 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
10 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
11 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
20 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
56 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app