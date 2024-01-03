Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws

The Delhi Police have formed a 14-member committee, headed by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma, to study three new criminal laws and establish study material for its officers. The laws which include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, have been approved by President Draupadi Murmu and are anticipated to be officially announced later this month.

Committee’s Key Role

The committee’s primary responsibility is to develop course material that will guide investigating officers in understanding and implementing the new provisions and procedural modifications. To fine-tune the material and facilitate practical training for Delhi Police personnel, the committee is empowered to include lawyers and retired police personnel.

Co-opted Members and Aim

Retired Assistant Commissioners of Police Rajender Singh and Ram Singh, along with criminal lawyers Raunak Singh and Akhand Pratap Singh, have been appointed as co-opted members. The committee’s objective is to boost the skills of investigating officers to shift from the existing Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Indian Evidence Act (IEA) to the new laws.

Training Material Development

The committee will create training materials for use at the Delhi Police Academy and will collaborate with District Deputy Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police, National Police Academies, National Law Universities, and the Judicial Academy to ensure that the training resources are of the highest quality. The new laws aim to bring about several changes in the criminal justice system, including changes in the punishment for certain crimes and their definitions. They also seek to encourage forensics-driven investigations.