en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day

In the lead up to India’s Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police have amplified their security measures, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring public safety and the smooth execution of national festivities. In a week-long operation, six individuals were arrested and a cache of arms, including 12 pistols and 75 live cartridges, were seized.

Stepping Up Security

The Delhi Police, acting on intelligence and guided by proactive strategies, have deployed a large number of personnel who are conducting round-the-clock patrolling and vehicle checks. These measures are designed to deter potential threats and maintain order during the Republic Day celebrations. The police force’s special cell has been particularly active in operations aimed at curbing arms trafficking, a critical facet of maintaining public safety.

Actions Yield Results

The intensified operations have already yielded results with the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of a substantial amount of arms. This sends a strong message to potential lawbreakers about the Delhi Police’s resolve and preparedness. The success of these operations is a testament to the force’s effectiveness and diligence in carrying out their duties.

A Comprehensive Approach

In addition to these arrests and seizures, the Delhi Police have undertaken a comprehensive approach to security. Over 8,000 police personnel have been deployed and measures such as night patrolling, strict vigilance, and mock drills are being implemented. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued stringent directions for the verification of tenants and servants, border checks, and the security of vital installations, malls, and markets. Areas with high footfall are under increased surveillance, indicating a thorough and systematic approach to security in the lead up to the Republic Day celebrations.

0
India Law Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
In the vibrant landscape of Indian cinema, recent endorsements by celebrities and social media reactions have stirred up excitement around several films and public figures. Merry Christmas: Hitchcockian Thriller Renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan publicly expressed his admiration for the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming movie ‘Merry Christmas.’ Through a
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
Significant Diamond and Currency Seizure at Hyderabad Airport: A Remarkable Anti-Smuggling Operation
13 mins ago
Significant Diamond and Currency Seizure at Hyderabad Airport: A Remarkable Anti-Smuggling Operation
Ajit Doval Lauds Gandhi's Soft Power Strategy at MJ Akbar's Book Launch
13 mins ago
Ajit Doval Lauds Gandhi's Soft Power Strategy at MJ Akbar's Book Launch
Long-Missing Indian Air Force's An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast
10 mins ago
Long-Missing Indian Air Force's An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast
Study Reveals Canada as Top Destination for Emigrants from Rural Punjab
10 mins ago
Study Reveals Canada as Top Destination for Emigrants from Rural Punjab
Tensions Escalate as Terrorists Attack Army in Jammu and Kashmir
11 mins ago
Tensions Escalate as Terrorists Attack Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
46 seconds
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
1 min
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
2 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
2 mins
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
2 mins
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
4 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
4 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
4 mins
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
5 mins
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app