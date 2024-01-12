Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day

In the lead up to India’s Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police have amplified their security measures, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring public safety and the smooth execution of national festivities. In a week-long operation, six individuals were arrested and a cache of arms, including 12 pistols and 75 live cartridges, were seized.

Stepping Up Security

The Delhi Police, acting on intelligence and guided by proactive strategies, have deployed a large number of personnel who are conducting round-the-clock patrolling and vehicle checks. These measures are designed to deter potential threats and maintain order during the Republic Day celebrations. The police force’s special cell has been particularly active in operations aimed at curbing arms trafficking, a critical facet of maintaining public safety.

Actions Yield Results

The intensified operations have already yielded results with the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of a substantial amount of arms. This sends a strong message to potential lawbreakers about the Delhi Police’s resolve and preparedness. The success of these operations is a testament to the force’s effectiveness and diligence in carrying out their duties.

A Comprehensive Approach

In addition to these arrests and seizures, the Delhi Police have undertaken a comprehensive approach to security. Over 8,000 police personnel have been deployed and measures such as night patrolling, strict vigilance, and mock drills are being implemented. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued stringent directions for the verification of tenants and servants, border checks, and the security of vital installations, malls, and markets. Areas with high footfall are under increased surveillance, indicating a thorough and systematic approach to security in the lead up to the Republic Day celebrations.