Delhi Police Announce Aerial Vehicle Ban Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

In an unprecedented move, the Delhi Police have announced a comprehensive ban on a wide range of aerial vehicles across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The ban, which will run from January 18 to February 15, 2024, aims to fortify security measures for the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations. The prohibition list includes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), hang gliders, paragliders, paramotors, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small powered aircraft, quadcopters, and parachuting from aircraft.

Unprecedented Security Measures

The ban has been implemented as a protective shield for the public, dignitaries, and crucial installations against possible threats posed by criminal or terrorist elements. These aerial platforms, if misused, could serve as a potent tool in the hands of harmful actors. The decision by the Delhi Police is a response to this potential threat, aiming to ensure an atmosphere of safety and security during the national event.

Legal Implications

Violation of this ban could lead to severe penalties under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, and violators may face both imprisonment and a fine. This stringent legal provision underscores the seriousness with which the Delhi Police views this matter.

Security Above All

This pre-emptive measure, although extensive, is deemed necessary to ensure the safety and security of the general public and dignitaries present during the Republic Day celebrations. It forms part of a broader security framework designed to keep potential threats at bay during this period of national celebration and reflection. The move is a testament to the Delhi Police's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the capital, even as the city prepares to celebrate a milestone in its democratic journey.