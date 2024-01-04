Delhi Nears Completion of Critical Underpass; Promises Traffic Relief

Delhi’s long-awaited Bhairon Marg underpass, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Corridor project, is in the final stages of completion. This development is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the city, providing a direct route for vehicles traveling from Pragati Maidan towards Sarai Kale Khan, and eliminating the need for a U-turn on Ring Road.

Closing Stages of Construction

The Public Works Department (PWD) is currently wrapping up minor works on the underpass, including painting murals and installing electrical systems. The underpass, also referred to as underpass No. 5, is set to open for vehicular movement within the next week. However, an official inauguration date is yet to be announced.

A Solution for Traffic Woes

The underpass comprises two individual tunnel sections with two and three lanes respectively. This design aims to facilitate movement towards Noida and Ghaziabad, and decrease traffic in the vicinity of the IP estate. By bypassing the existing detour of over one kilometer, the underpass presents an efficient solution to the city’s traffic concerns.

Pragati Maidan Integrated Corridor Project

The Pragati Maidan complex, inclusive of the new 1.3km main tunnel and five underpasses, was partially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June of the previous year, in anticipation of the G20 summit. The final section of the underpass catering to traffic from the Indraprastha Metro station side towards Mathura Road is still under construction. This segment has faced a setback owing to engineering challenges and damage from the July 2023 floods. As yet, there have been no comments from the Delhi government regarding these delays.