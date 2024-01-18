Delhi-NCR Sees Improvement in Air Quality: Stage 3 of GRAP Revoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR has revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), initially implemented due to severely poor air quality levels. This decision was the outcome of a sub-committee meeting held on January 18, 2024, where the region's air quality scenario and meteorological forecasts were reviewed.

Improvement in Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was logged at 316, a figure below the Stage 3 threshold that kicks in when AQI levels hit between 401 and 450. The improvement in air quality has led to a lifting of the ban on non-essential construction work and the prohibition of certain vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region.

Continued Enforcement of Stage 1 and 2 Measures

Despite the revocation of Stage 3, measures under Stages 1 and 2 of the GRAP will persist in enforcement. The AQI is predicted to further improve and remain at the lower end of the 'very poor' category, according to the meteorological forecasts. The sub-committee will maintain a close eye on the air quality and may make additional decisions based on real-time data and forecasts.

Adherence to GRAP Provisions

Authorities and citizens are urged to adhere strictly to the provisions of GRAP under Stages 1 and 2. This adherence is crucial in preventing the need for the re-imposition of Stage 3 in the National Capital Region. The decision to revoke Stage 3 aims to strike a balance between enforcing environmental protections and adjusting to the current air quality status.