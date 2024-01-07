en English
India

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, Set to Transform India’s Travel Dynamics

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, Set to Transform India’s Travel Dynamics

As India embarks on an ambitious infrastructural journey, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the forthcoming longest road-link in the nation, continues to take shape swiftly. With a total length of 1,386 kilometers, approximately 67% of the project, equating to 920 kilometers, has been completed. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the overseeing body of this mammoth project, has set its sights on launching the Delhi-Surat section by March, with the entire route expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Upcoming Inaugurations

The expressway, a symbol of India’s infrastructural prowess, is gearing up to celebrate two significant milestones. The first is the inauguration of a 100-kilometer section between Vadodara and Ankleshwar, and the second, a 205-kilometer stretch between Lalsot and Jhalawar. These developments mark substantial progress in the grand scheme of the project, signifying the nation’s commitment to bolstering its transportation framework.

Uneven Progress

While strides have been made, the path to completion isn’t devoid of hurdles. Progress across different sections of the expressway varies, with some parts nearing completion and others grappling with critical challenges. The expressway’s completion rate is non-uniform, owing to it being divided into packages with distinct timelines. Despite these issues, the entire project is on track to be ready by mid-2025.

Impact and Benefits

Once completed, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will not just be India’s longest expressway, but a catalyst for change in the nation’s travel dynamics. Projected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 to 12 hours, the expressway is set to redefine long-distance travel in India, trimming the distance by 130 kilometers. The expressway’s route, spanning across five states – Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, will enhance connectivity to major economic hubs. With this, the expressway is anticipated to usher in substantial economic benefits, including fuel savings of over 320 million liters annually, and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions by 850 million kilograms. This is tantamount to the environmental impact of planting 40 million trees, reinforcing India’s commitment to a sustainable future.

India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

