India

Delhi Metro’s Record-Breaking Start to 2024: Highest New Year’s Day Ridership in Six Years

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Delhi Metro’s Record-Breaking Start to 2024: Highest New Year’s Day Ridership in Six Years

The dawn of 2024 marked a significant milestone for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). On January 1st, the DMRC reported a record-breaking ridership, with over 67 lakh commuters utilizing the service. This surge in usage represents the highest ridership for New Year’s Day in the past six years and an impressive recovery from the slump during the Covid-19 period.

Rebounding from the Pandemic

The beginning of 2021 had seen a mere 18.07 lakh riders, reflecting the severe impact of the pandemic. However, the figures for 2024 contrast starkly with this period and even surpass the 49.16 lakh riders from the previous year. The surge in ridership mirrors the city’s resilience, its gradual return to normalcy, and its renewed faith in public transport.

New Year’s Eve Ridership

New Year’s Eve also witnessed substantial usage of the metro service, with 48.46 lakh commuters. Although this figure didn’t match the peak of 55.29 lakh in 2019, it nonetheless indicated a steady return to pre-pandemic levels.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience

In a bid to further improve the travel experience for commuters, the DMRC has taken a significant step. It has integrated QR ticketing for the metro into the ‘One Delhi’ mobile application, which was previously used exclusively for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. This integration is poised to make travel smoother and more convenient, reducing queues at ticket counters and making public transport more appealing.

The DMRC’s achievement is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the city’s transport mechanisms. With an extensive network spanning approximately 392.44 km and an average daily ridership of 30 lakh, the Delhi Metro continues to play a crucial role in the city’s transportation, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

