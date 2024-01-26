Delhi Metro's High Revenue Figures: A Testament to Efficiency and Inclusivity

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is an indispensable part of the transportation network in and around Delhi, serving thousands of commuters daily. Despite its modest ticket fares, starting as low as Rs 10, the DMRC's revenue figures stand surprisingly high. This scenario is due to the significant income generated by the massive volume of daily passengers. In the fiscal year 2022-23, DMRC's income soared to a staggering Rs 6645.06 crore, including earnings from traffic operations, real estate, consultancy, and external projects.

Dissecting DMRC's Revenue Streams

'Traffic Operations' form a substantial chunk of DMRC's revenue, contributing Rs 3633.18 crore. Other sources of income include 'Consultancy' (Rs 57.96 crore), 'Real Estate' (Rs 155.17 crore), and 'External Project Works' (Rs 2315.81 crore). The external consultancy assignments include high-profile projects such as the Dhaka Metro, Gujarat Metro Project, Mumbai Metro, UPMRC Metro Project, Jaipur Metro Project, and more. DMRC also lent its technical consultancy for various projects, including the tunneling work of Sleemnabad Canal in MP, Mumbai Metro, and Patna Metro.

Consistent Growth and Record-Breaking Ridership

The DMRC's financial records reveal a consistent growth in revenue, indicating its strong performance over the last decade. The corporation's commitment to excellence is further validated by its record-breaking daily ridership. On New Year's Day, over 67 lakh passenger trips were recorded, the highest single-day ridership in six years. Furthermore, in September 2023, the Delhi Metro registered its highest ever daily passenger count at 71.03 lakhs, reinforcing its crucial role in the region's transportation grid.

DMRC's Societal Impact

Beyond operational efficiency, DMRC's proactive engagement is evident in its initiatives to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day. A specially wrapped metro train was unveiled to symbolize patriotism and national pride. A memorable metro ride was also organized for 100 individuals from tribal communities across India, providing them with an immersive experience of the world-class metro system. These efforts highlight DMRC's commitment to inclusivity and its role in enhancing the overall transportation experience for all citizens.

In conclusion, DMRC's robust revenue figures, paired with its strategic initiatives and inclusive engagements, underscore its vital role in the region's transportation infrastructure. Its multifaceted approach to revenue generation, operational excellence, and societal engagement positions it as a key facilitator of efficient and inclusive transportation, reflecting its deep impact on the daily lives of the citizens it serves.