India

Delhi Metro Surpasses Projected Ridership, Reinforces Role in Sustainable Urban Transport

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Delhi Metro Surpasses Projected Ridership, Reinforces Role in Sustainable Urban Transport

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has outperformed its projected ridership statistics, serving nearly 67 lakh commuters on weekdays, an 8% rise over predicted figures. This demand far exceeds what could be solely managed by the city’s bus system, reinforcing the Metro’s crucial role in the urban landscape. The DMRC’s network, spanning 392 km, has evolved over two decades to become an integral part of Delhi’s infrastructure, recognized for its societal, economic, and environmental contributions.

DMRC Responds to The Economist

The recently released data came in response to an article published by The Economist on India’s Metro infrastructure. The DMRC’s Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Anuj Dayal, highlighted the Metro’s pivotal role in Delhi’s transit system and its widespread recognition.

Addressing Air Pollution

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) report suggests that enhanced public transport systems like the Delhi Metro are essential for Indian cities to combat severe air pollution. The Metro accounts for 30% of total passenger kilometers in Delhi’s public transport sector, outperforming buses, which stand at 19%.

Integration of Public Transport Modes

Dayal stressed the necessity of integrating various public transport modes to meet the needs of Delhi’s dense population, which was approximately 32 million in 2022. He underscored that these systems should complement rather than compete with each other. The Delhi Metro’s performance and its role in sustainable urban transport have made it an example for congested cities worldwide.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

