Delhi Metro Ramps Up Security Checks In Preparation For Republic Day

In a move geared towards ensuring public safety during the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro has announced the intensification of security checks across all its stations. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be conducting these checks, which will start from December 19, 2023, and continue until January 27, 2024.

Advertisment

Anticipate Heightened Security Procedures

In a recent communication to passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) highlighted the upcoming changes, requesting passengers to brace themselves for more rigorous security procedures. Commuters should expect longer queues especially during rush hours, as the intensified checks might slow down the entry process. The DMRC has appealed to its passengers to cooperate fully with the security personnel and procedures during this period.

Factor in Extra Time for Commutes

Advertisment

Recognizing that the increased security measures may cause some inconvenience, the DMRC has issued an advisory to passengers to factor in additional time for their commutes. The advisory comes as a proactive measure to help passengers avoid any last-minute rush or unexpected delays in their journeys. The DMRC's prime concern is to ensure that while the security of the metro and its passengers is not compromised, the commute experience remains as smooth as possible.

Collaborative Security Efforts

Alongside the DMRC's measures, an Interstate Co-ordination meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters. The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation between various law enforcement agencies in the run-up to the Republic Day celebrations. The Delhi Police Commissioner emphasized the need for intelligence sharing and vigilance to ward off any potential security threats. Measures like traffic restrictions and aerial surveillance were discussed, underlining the comprehensive approach towards public safety during this period.