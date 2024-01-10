en English
Business

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Approves the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Approves the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023

In a significant move for India’s financial landscape, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has given his stamp of approval to The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023. This critical bill aims to bring the Delhi Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in line with amendments made at the central level, ensuring consistency between Central and State GST legislation.

Aligning Delhi GST Legislation with Central Amendments

The Delhi Legislative Assembly passed this crucial financial bill on December 18, 2023. It was a response to the recommendations made by the GST Council during its 47th to 49th meetings in 2022 and 2023. A significant aspect of this alignment involves several sections of the Delhi GST Act. These sections pertain to critical aspects of the financial domain, such as e-commerce, input tax credits, and time limits for registration and filings.

Raising Monetary Threshold and Decriminalizing Offences

Notably, the bill takes a progressive step in the right direction by raising the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for certain offences. The previous limit of 100 Lakh rupees has been doubled to 200 Lakh rupees. The bill also takes a humanitarian approach towards minor financial offences by decriminalizing them. This move is expected to significantly reduce the burden on the judicial system and streamline the handling of GST-related offences.

Information Sharing Provisions and Omissions

In the age of information, the bill recognizes the importance of data sharing. It introduces provisions for sharing information furnished by registered persons across various platforms. This measure is anticipated to enhance transparency and facilitate better regulation of the GST system. In addition, the bill omits sections related to the constitution of the appellate tribunal and the financial and administrative power of the state president. The impact of these omissions will unfold in due time.

In essence, the approval of The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, marks a significant step towards harmonizing the GST legislation in Delhi with central laws, fostering uniformity and easing the burden of compliance for businesses.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

