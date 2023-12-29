en English
India

Delhi LG Approves Compensation for Mob Violence and Lynching Victims

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:39 am EST
Delhi LG Approves Compensation for Mob Violence and Lynching Victims

In a significant development, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, V K Saxena, has approved an amendment to the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme 2018. With this move, victims of mob violence and lynching will now be eligible for compensation, a directive that has been delayed considerably by the Delhi Government, despite the Supreme Court’s instructions in 2018 to formulate such a scheme within a month.

Amendment to the Definition of ‘Victim’

The revision to the scheme modifies the definition of ‘victim’. The term now encapsulates the guardian or legal heir of a person who has been injured or killed as a result of offenses, including mob violence and lynching. This means that victims themselves or their next of kin are to receive interim relief within 30 days of the incident.

Supreme Court’s 2018 Judgment and Interim Relief

The Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Tehseen Poonawala case had outlined guidelines for compensation schemes. These guidelines emphasised the consideration of bodily and psychological injuries, loss of earnings, and the cost of medical, legal, and other assistance. Initially, when the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme was notified in June 2019, it did not cover lynching and mob violence.

Directive to States and Amendments to the Scheme

In 2023, the Supreme Court, in a separate case, directed states to file affidavits concerning the implementation of the 2018 directions. Following this, the Law Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) proposed changes to the definition of ‘victim’ and Rule 13 of the scheme. These amendments ensure that the interim relief for mob violence and lynching cases is provided promptly. Additionally, the usual interim compensation cap of Rs. 50,000 does not apply to such cases.

This move by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor is a significant step towards ensuring justice and providing timely financial assistance to victims of mob violence and lynching, or their next of kin.

India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

