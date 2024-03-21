Delhi Introduces Tech-Driven PUCC Checks at Petrol Pumps to Combat Air Pollution

In a bold move to tackle air pollution, the Delhi government is set to enforce a new rule requiring vehicles to have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) even at petrol pumps. This initiative, leveraging technology to improve air quality, will see cameras installed at fuel stations scanning vehicle registration plates for PUCC validity, with e-challans being issued for non-compliance.

Tackling Pollution with Technology

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) is spearheading this tech-savvy approach by inviting tenders for the project, estimated to cost around ₹6 crore. The successful bidder will be tasked with integrating a system that can identify vehicles without a valid PUCC as they enter petrol pumps, alerting the vehicle owner and potentially preventing fuel service until the certificate is renewed. This digital method aims to streamline the process of ensuring all vehicles on Delhi roads meet emission standards, a task previously managed manually by traffic police.

Enhanced Surveillance for Cleaner Air

With around 22 lakh vehicles in Delhi found to be without a valid PUCC, the urgency of this initiative cannot be overstated. The new system not only identifies non-compliant vehicles but also provides a mechanism for immediate awareness and action, a significant step up from the existing practices. Petrol pump attendants will play a crucial role in this system, alerting vehicle owners about the PUCC status and the need for renewal. Additionally, the integration of this system with the government's official portal for issuing e-challans ensures a seamless and efficient enforcement process.

Implications and Outlook

This initiative comes at a critical time, as Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution levels, consistently ranking as one of the most polluted cities globally. By targeting vehicular emissions, one of the significant contributors to the city's air quality woes, the Delhi government aims to make a tangible impact on environmental health. This move not only underscores the administration's commitment to leveraging technology for public good but also sets a precedent for other cities battling similar challenges. As the system rolls out across more petrol pumps, the broader implications for Delhi's air quality and public health are promising, marking a significant stride towards cleaner, healthier urban living.