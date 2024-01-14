Delhi Imposes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles Amid Severe Air Pollution

In response to the plunging air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has triggered phase three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The air quality index (AQI) in the city has hit a ‘severe’ level, standing at 432, marking a critical stage of pollution. The immediate restrictions enforced include a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs), with non-compliant drivers facing a hefty fine of Rs 20,000.

Implementing GRAP’s Stage 3 to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi Government’s Transport Department has promptly acted on the orders from the CAQM, implementing an immediate restriction on the movement of these vehicles within the city. The objective of these restrictions, part of the GRAP stage 3 measures, is to reduce vehicular emissions, which significantly contribute to the city’s air pollution. GRAP is a set of emergency measures enacted in Delhi to combat air pollution as it reaches hazardous levels. The plan organizes the response into different stages, each with a unique set of actions to be undertaken as the air quality worsens. Stage 3 measures are typically triggered when the air quality transitions from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’.

Impact on Residents and Anticipated Changes

This decision will likely impact a substantial number of vehicles that fall under these categories, compelling owners to seek alternative modes of transportation until the restrictions are lifted. Besides, restrictions have also been imposed on construction and demolition activities, except those deemed essential. The Delhi Government has even contemplated initiating online classes for children up to class 5 in schools within the NCR due to the prevailing air quality crisis.

Awaiting Respite from Severe Air Quality

With the AQI persistently above 450, and severe category ratings across all areas, Delhi’s air quality remains in a dire state. However, the forecast indicates a slight improvement in air quality over the next two days, albeit remaining within the ‘severe’ category. As the city awaits respite, these restrictions will remain in force until further notice, ensuring the continued execution of measures to combat the critical levels of air pollution.