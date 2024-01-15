en English
Crime

Delhi House-Hunter Encounters Potential ‘Visiting Fee’ Scam – Reddit Users Respond

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Delhi House-Hunter Encounters Potential ‘Visiting Fee’ Scam – Reddit Users Respond

A recent incident involving a house-hunter in Delhi has stirred the digital community on Reddit, unmasking what appears to be a new scam in the city’s real estate sector. The user’s quest for a furnished one-bedroom hall kitchen in Sarita Vihar took an unexpected turn when a broker demanded a ‘visiting fee’ of Rs 2,500 for a ‘visiting card’ to view the property.

Understanding the Unusual Request

The broker’s unique demand sparked a flurry of debate on Reddit. The supposed ‘visiting fee’, according to the broker, was refundable. If the Reddit user decided to rent the house, the fee would be deducted from the initial rent. If not, the amount was to be returned. The broker further requested the potential tenant to WhatsApp personal information, including a selfie, Aadhar card, and mobile number, to receive this visiting card.

Reddit Community Questions Legitimacy

The legitimacy of this demand was met with skepticism from the Reddit community. Many users advised against the payment, suspecting it to be a scam. Among the range of comments made, one user humorously suggested that for Rs 2,500, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan should be the one showing the property. Another user pointed out that this is a common scam in Bangalore and appears to have now surfaced in Delhi. Real estate websites have also issued warnings against paying any sort of visit charge.

A Wake-Up Call for House Hunters

The Reddit post garnered significant attention, attracting over 1000 upvotes. The incident has underscored the necessity for caution when dealing with brokers and landlords, especially in a vast, complex market like Delhi’s real estate sector. While the digital community continues to debate the issue, it serves as a stark reminder of the ever-evolving tactics employed by scammers and the need for vigilance in the face of such practices.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

