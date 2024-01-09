en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi High Court Upholds Divorce Ruling on Grounds of Wife’s Cruelty

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Delhi High Court Upholds Divorce Ruling on Grounds of Wife’s Cruelty

The Delhi High Court recently reaffirmed a divorce decree, citing the wife’s multiple acts of cruelty as the basis for its decision. The ruling, led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, highlighted the severe repercussions of the wife’s attempt to commit suicide and shifting the blame onto her husband and his family as extreme forms of cruelty. Drawing from a previous Supreme Court of India verdict, the bench underscored that suicide threats or attempts equate to cruelty in the context of matrimonial disputes.

Controversial Suicide Attempt

The wife allegedly ingested a mosquito repellent in what was described as a suicide attempt. However, she later contended that her husband forced her to consume it, claiming it was a nutritious tonic. The court dismissed this assertion as the husband was proven to be at work during the incident. The bench underlined the potential life-altering implications for the husband if the suicide attempt had been successful, citing legal consequences that could have been detrimental to his life.

False Allegations and Criminal Proceedings

The court also pointed out the wife’s repeated false allegations of dowry demands, which were unsubstantiated. It further noted the initiation of criminal trials against her husband’s family, marking such actions as additional acts of cruelty. The wife’s behavior throughout their two years of marriage, during which they lived together for only ten months, featured multiple instances of cruelty, ultimately leading to the court’s conclusion that the divorce granted by the family court was justifiable.

Repercussions of the Ruling

This ruling sets a precedent for future cases involving accusations of cruelty in matrimonial disputes. It underscores the importance of substantiating allegations and the gravity of false accusations or extreme actions such as suicide attempts. It also highlights the need for courts to consider the potential life-altering implications for the accused party in such cases.

0
India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Delhi High Court Rules in PepsiCo's Favor, Upholds Potato Variety Patent
Today, a turning point in the realm of patent law and plant varieties unfolded as the Delhi High Court ruled in favor of multinational conglomerate, PepsiCo. The court overruled a previous order, enabling PepsiCo to lay claim to a patent for a potato variety grown exclusively for its Lay’s potato chips. This ruling is a
Delhi High Court Rules in PepsiCo's Favor, Upholds Potato Variety Patent
Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute
2 mins ago
Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute
Indian PM Modi Engages in Diplomacy with Mozambique, Timor-Leste at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
5 mins ago
Indian PM Modi Engages in Diplomacy with Mozambique, Timor-Leste at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute
2 mins ago
Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute
J&K Police Dismantle Fraudulent Gang Involved in Honey Trap Scheme
2 mins ago
J&K Police Dismantle Fraudulent Gang Involved in Honey Trap Scheme
COAS General Manoj Pande Inspires Cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2024
2 mins ago
COAS General Manoj Pande Inspires Cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
1 min
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
1 min
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
2 mins
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
4 mins
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
4 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
4 mins
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
5 mins
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
7 mins
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
8 mins
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app