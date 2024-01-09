Delhi High Court Upholds Divorce Ruling on Grounds of Wife’s Cruelty

The Delhi High Court recently reaffirmed a divorce decree, citing the wife’s multiple acts of cruelty as the basis for its decision. The ruling, led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, highlighted the severe repercussions of the wife’s attempt to commit suicide and shifting the blame onto her husband and his family as extreme forms of cruelty. Drawing from a previous Supreme Court of India verdict, the bench underscored that suicide threats or attempts equate to cruelty in the context of matrimonial disputes.

Controversial Suicide Attempt

The wife allegedly ingested a mosquito repellent in what was described as a suicide attempt. However, she later contended that her husband forced her to consume it, claiming it was a nutritious tonic. The court dismissed this assertion as the husband was proven to be at work during the incident. The bench underlined the potential life-altering implications for the husband if the suicide attempt had been successful, citing legal consequences that could have been detrimental to his life.

False Allegations and Criminal Proceedings

The court also pointed out the wife’s repeated false allegations of dowry demands, which were unsubstantiated. It further noted the initiation of criminal trials against her husband’s family, marking such actions as additional acts of cruelty. The wife’s behavior throughout their two years of marriage, during which they lived together for only ten months, featured multiple instances of cruelty, ultimately leading to the court’s conclusion that the divorce granted by the family court was justifiable.

Repercussions of the Ruling

This ruling sets a precedent for future cases involving accusations of cruelty in matrimonial disputes. It underscores the importance of substantiating allegations and the gravity of false accusations or extreme actions such as suicide attempts. It also highlights the need for courts to consider the potential life-altering implications for the accused party in such cases.